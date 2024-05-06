5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Kim Kardashian was relentlessly booed on stage while addressing comedian Kevin Hart during Sunday night’s Roast of Tom Brady on Netflix.

Kardashian addressed Kevin Hart, "I know a lot of people make fun of your height." Kim could barely get the words out before receiving a wave of boos.

The crowd’s displeasure in seeing Kardashian was so intense that Hart had to step in to save her. "Whoa, whoa, whoa," Hart yelled to calm the audience.

X users wasted no time weighing in on the booing.