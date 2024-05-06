5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebs are struggling. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Kim Kardashian was relentlessly booed on stage while addressing comedian Kevin Hart during Sunday night’s Roast of Tom Brady on Netflix.
Kardashian addressed Kevin Hart, "I know a lot of people make fun of your height." Kim could barely get the words out before receiving a wave of boos.
The crowd’s displeasure in seeing Kardashian was so intense that Hart had to step in to save her. "Whoa, whoa, whoa," Hart yelled to calm the audience.
X users wasted no time weighing in on the booing.
Some internet users speculate that Kim was booed because of Taylor Swift's recent diss track, "thanK you aIMee," which threw Kardashian under the bus for allegedly "bullying" Swift over the years.
Kim wasn't the only celebrity humiliated at Tom Brady's roast. Tom Brady roasted Kanye West at the start of the show, despite the rapper not being in attendance.
After Brady said, "Kim was terrified to be here tonight, not because of this, but because her kids are at home with their dad," the crowd roared with laughter. Internet users speculated that West is likely to react badly to the roast.
PageSix reports that Kendrick Lamar and Drake's diss tracks about each other are reviving interest in the longstanding beef between the two rappers.
After both rappers released multiple diss tracks about each other in recent weeks, Drake dropped "The Heart part 6" on Sunday night, in which he denied Lamar’s allegations that he has been predatory towards underage girls. Kendrick has also accused Drake of "hiding another child," which Drake denied in his latest track.
Drake is a dad to a 6 year old son named Adonis, despite initially denying reports that he had fathered any children. Drake is now under fire for his bad parenting, alleged involvement with minors, and his "mediocre rap skills."
Amidst the backlash of Kendrick's accusations against Drake, internet users seem to be siding with Kendrick in this very public beef between the two artists.
PageSix reports that Reese Witherspoon’s look alike daughter, Ava Phillippe, clapped back at body-shaming trolls in a new social media video.
Phillippe said in her TikTok, "NBD but I just achieved a major milestone as a woman online. I saw 2 different strangers commenting on my body. The first said I should get on Oz*mpic because I’m too fat. The second accused me of starving myself because I’m too thin."
Phillipe went on to say, "It’s such bulls–t. No one deserves to be picked apart for what they look like."
Ava has not made any further comments since releasing the video.
PageSix reports that Sam Asghari is apparently worried about Britney Spears after learning about her chaotic run-in with first responders on Thursday morning in Los Angeles.
Spears, who allegedly injured her foot while fighting with her new boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, posted pictures to the internet of her severly swollen ankle. A source close to Asghari, Spears's ex-husband, that Sam, "feels terrible that his ex-wife is not surrounded by positive people in her life right now."
Another source reported that Sam thinks Britney is, "off the deep end and in need of professional help." An insider close to Asghari stated, "The fact that Sam is concerned says a lot about Britney's mental health. This means she's not okay."
Britney has not responded to Sam's concerning comments.
There you have it. Five People Having a Bad Monday. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Week.