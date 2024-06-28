5 People Having A Bad Week

Okay, getting drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers does not qualify as having a bad week. However, Bronny James being drafted 55th overall to the Lakers is arguably a possibility mainly because his father is LeBron James. If Bronny had any other last name, the reality would probably be that he goes undrafted, and a team might sign him to a summer league squad to evaluate him further.

However, because his dad is still one of the best players in the league, even though he's approaching 40 years old, Bronny now has a solid path to staying on a roster (as long as his dad is on one). This is a level of stability that most players drafted in the 2nd round don't have.

The situation is comparable to Thanasis Antetokounmpo, who is the brother of NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, both of the Milwaukee Bucks. For years, it's been obvious that Thanasis' entire career serves as an insurance policy to keep Giannis happy and unwilling to leave the Bucks.