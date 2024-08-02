5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 celebs are hoping this last month of summer vacation is better than their last week.
Kendall Jenner was on Emma Chamberlain's "Anything Goes" podcast, where she opened up about her modeling work. She acknowledged that she lives quite a privileged life, but it comes with its own set of challenges. She explained that she often travels for months at a time, making the experience incredibly isolating.
Jenner said there are nights when the loneliness creeps in, resulting in very dark evenings. She mentioned that there are times when something big happens at home, but she can't return because of work. Kendall has been upfront about her struggles with mental health, admitting to suffering from anxiety for years during her Vogue cover story in June.
Grohl is the frontman for the Foo Fighters, and at a concert in London back in June, he said Taylor Swift doesn't actually perform live at her shows. Photographers caught up with the musician and asked him about his Taylor Swift jabs this week. Dave has seemingly learned his lesson on taking on Taylor and remained quiet.
Grohl criticized Taylor, saying that performing live for the Foo Fighters often has some miscues, so he jokingly said they should call their tour the "errors" tour. He went on to say that errors are part of the show when you "actually play live music." Taylor denies the implication, and it should be noted that she has a live band playing at her concerts. Grohl's silence to photographers seems to imply that his stance on Swift hasn't changed.
The strongest relationships are based on court orders, or at least that’s what it feels like as my only guide to relationships is what I see in Hollywood. Halle Berry is taking her ex, Olivier Martinez, to court because he is allegedly going against their co-parenting agreement by not attending co-parenting therapy.
Berry is asking a judge to force him to resume therapy. In documents obtained by TMZ, Halle claims that she and Olivier agreed to co-parenting therapy to resolve issues related to raising their 10-year-old son, Maceo. However, recently, Olivier decided to delay the therapy sessions until September so he can take the summer off. Must be nice to have the option to take a vacation from parenting. My parents have been dreaming of that for 40 years.
Halle doesn't believe traveling or vacation is an excuse since they do the therapy on Zoom, so he can take the calls from anywhere in the world that has WiFi. She added that there were only six sessions that needed to be done by June 14th, which they couldn't complete because Olivier wanted a vacation.
Cardi B's divorce and pregnancy have been huge news across the internet, and the flames are being stoked. A new song that seems to be targeting Cardi's husband, Offset, has the internet ablaze. The song, titled "Tia Kemp (It's Over)," has hit YouTube and is being touted as a diss track aimed at Offset. The track sounds a lot like Cardi.
The cover of the song features a picture of Rick Ross' ex, Tia Kemp, which led to a lot of confusion. People started digging for more information and discovered that the song is actually the work of artificial intelligence and Cardi had nothing to do with it. This makes sense, as the couple's split seems to be amicable, and they have been trying to make things work all year.
The song itself isn't very good and is just another example of why A.I. won't be able to replace artists; it’s only capable of poorly mimicking them.
The Modern Family star saw masked men leaving her home on a security camera, prompting her to send the cops, who found her home burglarized. The suspects were quite bold, committing the burglary in daylight. They allegedly smashed a glass window to gain entry.
Sarah was out of town when this happened, so thankfully she was safe. Her home security system gave her a live feed of what was happening. It's unclear what was stolen and how much those items were worth. No arrests have been made in the investigation, but Sarah needs to go home and take inventory before the police can move forward.