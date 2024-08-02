5 People Having A Bad Week

The strongest relationships are based on court orders, or at least that’s what it feels like as my only guide to relationships is what I see in Hollywood. Halle Berry is taking her ex, Olivier Martinez, to court because he is allegedly going against their co-parenting agreement by not attending co-parenting therapy.

Berry is asking a judge to force him to resume therapy. In documents obtained by TMZ, Halle claims that she and Olivier agreed to co-parenting therapy to resolve issues related to raising their 10-year-old son, Maceo. However, recently, Olivier decided to delay the therapy sessions until September so he can take the summer off. Must be nice to have the option to take a vacation from parenting. My parents have been dreaming of that for 40 years.

Halle doesn't believe traveling or vacation is an excuse since they do the therapy on Zoom, so he can take the calls from anywhere in the world that has WiFi. She added that there were only six sessions that needed to be done by June 14th, which they couldn't complete because Olivier wanted a vacation.