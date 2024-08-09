5 People Having a Bad Week

These 5 celebs are having the roughest of weeks.
Lauryn Hill has finally revealed why she unexpectedly canceled the North American leg of the Fugees reunion tour: low ticket sales. The singer explained that clickbait headlines about an injury that forced her to reschedule the tour last year created a negative narrative, discouraging people from buying tickets.
Lauryn expressed her frustration, saying that her trust and commitment to her art were overshadowed by the media's misleading narrative. While she’s disappointed about not being able to perform, she assured fans that she will still be doing all of her shows in Europe this October.
Fans now have answers after the singer canceled the tour on Wednesday, with dates abruptly canceled and refunds issued to ticketholders. This announcement comes just in time, as the tour was supposed to start today, Friday the 9th.
At this point if you purchase Lauryn Hill tickets, it’s on you.— Chris D. (@cdiggi1) August 7, 2024
Ariana Grande is speaking out about the "dehumanizing" impact of hackers leaking her music, admitting that she has mixed feelings about the ordeal. During an appearance on "Hot Ones" with Sean Evans, the singer discussed how obsessively trying to uncover how her music gets leaked before its release is deeply frustrating, as it robs her of the ability to drop music on her own terms.
Ariana attempted to put a positive spin on the situation, likening the leaks to a strange form of fan appreciation—suggesting that fans are so eager for her music that they can't wait for its official release. Sean Evans challenged her perspective, but Ariana remained firm, insisting that she sees it from these two points of view.
Ariana has aggressively pursued music leakers in the past, particularly after her sessions with Grammy-winning producer Max Martin were leaked on TikTok in February. She has called the hackers "thieves, pirates, and crooks" and warned them, "I'll see you in jail, literally." It seems Grande is trying to lull the pirates into a false sense of security.
just blocked someone for even jokingly disrespecting ariana grande— ໊ (@buffys) August 8, 2024
The star runner who took gold in the 100m sprint tested positive for Covid on Tuesday. Lyles won the Bronze in the 200m before announcing on Instagram that his 2024 Olympics is over. He was scheduled to be a part of USA's 4x100m relay team, but will now have to watch from his couch.
Lyles was a front runner to win gold in the 200 meter race at the 2024 Olympics so him finishing 3rd was a shock, but it was revealed that he was battling Covid during his race. Lyles said he woke up that night at about 5 AM feeling really horrible. He knew it was more than just soreness from the 100 meters.
Doctors tested him for covid and quarantined him off, and he said he decided to go forward with the race, and now must be wondering what the outcome would've been if he wasn't battling Covid. Noah said, "I've never been more proud of myself for being able to come out here and get a bronze medal where last Olympic I was very disappointed at this time, I couldn't be more proud."
Some fans are not happy that Lyles was allowed to even race while having the contagious disease.
Noah Lyles competing with covid is not only dangerous to him - but to all the athletes competing with him.— Kelly (@broadwaybabyto) August 8, 2024
We must stop normalizing this behaviour. Did they consent to infection/exposure? Were they informed he was positive?
Their careers & long term health are on the line.
If you’re judging Noah Lyles but do not mask in public places*, I have uncomfortable news for you - You’re doing the EXACT same thing as him. Every day. Everywhere.— Esperanza Gene (Free Palestine 🇵🇸) (@land_of_Za) August 8, 2024
(*indoors and outdoors)
Dear NBC track commentators: THERE IS NOTHING GUTSY OR COURAGEOUS ABOUT NOAH LYLES COMPETING WITH COVID.— Jayne Gagliano (@lareinamalvada) August 8, 2024
I think the words you were seraching for are "selfish" and "arrogant". Perhaps even "reckless". He hugged the Tobogo after the race.
The fucking GALL. 🙄
Nelly was arrested at the Hollywood Casino in St. Charles, Missouri, after winning a $50,000 jackpot on Wednesday. Unfortunately, the win led to him being booked for an active arrest warrant. Initially, Nelly thought the arrest was a joke as he was in the middle of collecting his winnings from a slot machine.
However, the casino had to run a background check before paying him out, which revealed the open warrant. Nelly was handcuffed to a chair, with one hand free so he could collect his winnings. According to Nelly's lawyers, officers informed him that a background check was required before he could receive the money.
The rapper insists he had previously won larger amounts at the same casino without undergoing a background check, but during this one, a warrant related to a prior traffic stop surfaced. This prompted the arresting officer to search his belongings, where Ecstasy was allegedly found.
Nelly's lawyer told TMZ that prosecutors have yet to charge the rapper with drug possession. Nelly's team, however, is calling for an investigation into the arresting officer, claiming that Nelly was searched without probable cause.
In light of Nelly's arrest:— Arif "Felonious Munk" Shahid (@Felonious_munk) August 7, 2024
If i ever get arrested for less than $100 worth of drugs, don't RT it. I might not even remembered i had the little shit on me. 4 e pills? Barely enough to get it Hot In Herrre
Travis Scott was arrested after getting into a violent altercation with his bodyguard. Travis reportedly felt that his bodyguard had been slacking on the job, which led to the confrontation. Hotel security had to intervene to separate them. Travis was extremely upset with his bodyguard after being harassed by paparazzi for several days around Paris.
Scott was transported to the hospital by ambulance after several vases were shattered during the brawl, and he needed to be checked for injuries. Travis remains in police custody but has not been charged with anything yet.
Video of Scott's arrest shows that the Paris police were taking the situation seriously, with backup on hand. It took three officers to bring Travis to the squad car. Scott was arrested for alleged violence against a hotel security guard who got involved while trying to break up the initial fight between Scott and his bodyguard.