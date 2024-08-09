5 People Having a Bad Week

Lauryn Hill has finally revealed why she unexpectedly canceled the North American leg of the Fugees reunion tour: low ticket sales. The singer explained that clickbait headlines about an injury that forced her to reschedule the tour last year created a negative narrative, discouraging people from buying tickets.

Lauryn expressed her frustration, saying that her trust and commitment to her art were overshadowed by the media's misleading narrative. While she’s disappointed about not being able to perform, she assured fans that she will still be doing all of her shows in Europe this October.

Fans now have answers after the singer canceled the tour on Wednesday, with dates abruptly canceled and refunds issued to ticketholders. This announcement comes just in time, as the tour was supposed to start today, Friday the 9th.