5 People Having A Bad Week

Usher has revealed that he's dealing with a painful neck injury sustained during a rehearsal for his "Past, Present, Future" tour. The R&B star is taking things slow to ensure he heals completely before returning to the stage. While Usher was hoping that physical therapy combined with medical treatments would be enough to get him back on stage quickly, he says the injury isn't healing fast enough, and his doctors are advising him not to perform.
As a result, his Friday and Saturday shows in Atlanta are being rescheduled to December. This follows Usher's decision to postpone his opening show to allow his body time to rest and heal. The singer didn't announce his injury until it became clear he would need to postpone his weekend shows as well. Usher now plans to kick off his tour in Washington D.C., assuming his body recovers in time.
Spacey's $5.6 million mansion was sold at a foreclosure auction last month, and now the buyer of the home is claiming that the actor is refusing to leave. Sam Asgari purchased the home for $3.4 million, and the actor is reportedly trying to negotiate with him to stay in the house for an additional six months.
Asgari is currently in negotiations with Kevin's legal team to resolve the situation, but Kevin's attorney is claiming that Asgari's accusations are false. In June, Kevin broke down in tears while discussing his life after the sexual assault allegations against him, revealing that he was going to lose his home during an emotional TV appearance.
Asgari holds the power and leverage in this situation, as Kevin will eventually have to vacate the property. Once the court approves the sale, Asgari can request the county sheriff to evict Spacey from his former home.
"Dropping" may not be the right word, as Taylor is retitling an old diss track that was allegedly about Kim Kardashian and is now making it about Kanye. In April of this year, Taylor released a single titled "thanK you aIMee," and if you noticed, the capitalized letters spell out "KIM," prompting widespread speculation that the song was about her feud with Kim Kardashian.
This week, Taylor changed the title to "thank You aimEe," and if you noticed, the capitalized letters now spell out "YE," one of Kanye's monikers. The internet is speculating that the change was prompted by Taylor’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, beating Ye’s Vultures 2 to stay at the top of the Billboard 200 charts.
The bad blood between Taylor and Kanye dates back years, starting with Kanye interrupting Taylor’s acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, to Kanye and Kim secretly recording a conversation with Taylor about his track "Famous." In the song, Kanye claimed Taylor approved a line referencing their MTV moment, where he said, "I made that b^#ch famous."
Taylor denied ever agreeing to that line, but Kim released a leaked, edited version of the conversation that made it seem like Taylor had given her consent. However, when the unedited version of the call surfaced, it showed that Taylor had never authorized the line, leading to her diss track aimed at Kim last April. The bad blood among the three seems never-ending.
Blake Lively is facing backlash for her press tour for It Ends with Us, an adaptation of the novel by Colleen Hoover. Lively portrays Lily Blossom Bloom, a flower shop owner (a rather on-the-nose name) who escapes a cycle of domestic violence while entangled in a love triangle.
The book itself was controversial, criticized for romanticizing abuse and reinforcing the structures that make it difficult for survivors to escape. Instead of addressing the complexities of the subject matter, Lively has chosen to promote the film as if it were a lighthearted rom-com, seemingly downplaying the disturbing themes, especially for audiences who have experienced abuse.
Lively’s behavior has been particularly jarring, especially in contrast to Justin Baldoni, who directed the film and plays Lily’s abusive partner. His interviews have focused on the topic of domestic abuse, and he has actively championed the anti-domestic abuse nonprofit No More. This contrast has also highlighted other instances of Lively’s alleged poor promotional behavior. Reports suggest that Lively and Baldoni did not get along on set either.
Lively reportedly felt that her co-star and director was fat-shaming her when he asked about her weight during a scene where he had to lift her. Baldoni explained that he only inquired because he has back issues and was concerned about his safety during the lift. According to the film crew, there is definitely bad blood between the two, and it’s not clear who is at fault.
Adding to this narrative, reporter Kjersti Flaa uploaded footage from a 2016 interview she conducted with Blake Lively to promote Café Society. Flaa commented that the interview made her want to quit her job, with tension apparent from the start when Kjersti congratulated Blake on her baby bump—she was pregnant with her second daughter at the time.
Rachel Gunn, also known as "Raygun," is responding to the reaction to her viral performance at the Paris Olympics, describing the hate as "devastating." On Thursday, she posted on Instagram, addressing the backlash and thanking her supporters.
She went on to comment on the negative reactions, saying, "I didn't realize that it would also open the door to so much hate, which has frankly been pretty devastating. While I went out there and had fun, I did take it very seriously. I worked my butt off preparing for the Olympics, and I gave my all, truly."
Many have mocked her for her moves, while others have accused Gunn of rigging the Olympic qualifiers for breaking to ensure her selection. Gunn referred to statements made by the Australian Olympic Committee, which has called for the "defamatory" petition to be removed. Raygun has also asked people to stop harassing her family, friends, the Australian breaking community, and the broader street dance community.