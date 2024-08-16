5 People Having A Bad Week

Usher has revealed that he's dealing with a painful neck injury sustained during a rehearsal for his "Past, Present, Future" tour. The R&B star is taking things slow to ensure he heals completely before returning to the stage. While Usher was hoping that physical therapy combined with medical treatments would be enough to get him back on stage quickly, he says the injury isn't healing fast enough, and his doctors are advising him not to perform.

As a result, his Friday and Saturday shows in Atlanta are being rescheduled to December. This follows Usher's decision to postpone his opening show to allow his body time to rest and heal. The singer didn't announce his injury until it became clear he would need to postpone his weekend shows as well. Usher now plans to kick off his tour in Washington D.C., assuming his body recovers in time.