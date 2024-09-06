5 People Having A Bad Week

The singer gave an interview to W Magazine where she stated that she doesn't like to talk about her love life outside of her songs. Carpenter understands the curiosity of her fans because so much of her music is about her romantic life, but she has no plans to elaborate beyond what's in her music.

For instance, Olivia Rodrigo appeared to drop the pop version of a diss track by calling out Sabrina in her song "Drivers License," where she refers to her as the "blonde" who swooped in and stole her then-boyfriend, Joshua Bassett. Sabrina's rebuttal came in "Because I Liked a Boy," where she addressed the bullying she faced from the controversy.

However, Sabrina never talked much about it outside of that song. Later, Sabrina was linked to Shawn Mendes, but their connection seemed to fizzle out when he reconnected with ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello at Coachella. Sabrina referenced it in her song "Taste," where she drops the cheeky line, "I heard you're back together, and if that's true / You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you."