5 People Having A Bad Week

The singer gave an interview to W Magazine where she stated that she doesn't like to talk about her love life outside of her songs. Carpenter understands the curiosity of her fans because so much of her music is about her romantic life, but she has no plans to elaborate beyond what's in her music.
For instance, Olivia Rodrigo appeared to drop the pop version of a diss track by calling out Sabrina in her song "Drivers License," where she refers to her as the "blonde" who swooped in and stole her then-boyfriend, Joshua Bassett. Sabrina's rebuttal came in "Because I Liked a Boy," where she addressed the bullying she faced from the controversy.
However, Sabrina never talked much about it outside of that song. Later, Sabrina was linked to Shawn Mendes, but their connection seemed to fizzle out when he reconnected with ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello at Coachella. Sabrina referenced it in her song "Taste," where she drops the cheeky line, "I heard you're back together, and if that's true / You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you."
At the moment, Carpenter is dating Barry Keoghan, who appeared in her "Please, Please, Please" music video. Rumors suggest the two are on and off, but we'll only find out if we keep listening to Sabrina's music.
The pop star was on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she talked about how she wasn’t fully committed to her relationship with Bloom when they got together in 2016. She had just gotten out of a previous relationship and hadn’t done any real self-work to be in a healthy relationship with someone else.
According to Katy, she enjoyed playing "cat-and-mouse games" with her partners because she used to thrive on the drama. Then Bloom started attending the Hoffman Institute during the initial stages of their relationship, where he did a lot of self-work. When he came back, Bloom was no longer interested in toxic relationship games, so Perry got bored and decided she wanted out of the relationship.
Katy credits this time apart for helping her grow into the person she is today, as she also attended the Hoffman Institute. This separation wasn’t so bad, though, since Katy and Orlando ended up getting back together in 2019 and welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, the following year.
The divorce between these two celebs is still causing drama. Jeannie Mai claims that Jeezy is not complying with the terms of their divorce settlement, saying he owes her a significant amount of money and paperwork for two vehicles.
Jeannie says their divorce settlement requires Jeezy to pay for daycare costs and school tuition for their child, deposit at least $500,000 in an interest-bearing account for their child, transfer the title for two cars, and cover four months of her rent.
Jeannie claims Jeezy has failed to follow through on these obligations, saying he's ghosting her and leaving her in a difficult position. In the documents, Jeannie states that Jeezy already owes her $4,000 for tuition and childcare costs and claims she doesn’t have access to the $500K account he was supposed to set up for their daughter. She also claims that the titles for the two cars she is owed have yet to be transferred to her.
She says he hasn’t reimbursed her for rent and owes her $92,417.39 for nearly four months of rent payments (holy shit, I thought my rent was high). The two finalized their divorce on June 11, and the settlement was sealed, so this is the first time the public has gotten a glimpse of their agreement.
The prosecutor in the infamous Rust trial, where Alec Baldwin was tried for involuntary manslaughter, is asking the judge to reconsider their decision to dismiss the charges against the actor. Prosecutor Kari T. Morrissey challenged Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer’s grounds for dismissing the case, which was ruled to be prejudiced due to the prosecution’s suppression of evidence.
This ruling essentially means Baldwin cannot be charged with involuntary manslaughter in this case again, but prosecutors are now asking the judge to reconsider. They admit that certain evidence had been suppressed, including live rounds of ammunition found on the set, but argue that Baldwin’s defense team was aware of the evidence prior to the trial, and in any event, it was not material to his defense.
The live ammunition is crucial because it was deemed the evidence that had been suppressed by the prosecution. It first came to light when it was turned over to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico during Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s trial. Reed is now serving an 18-month prison sentence after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.
Green Day's concert in Detroit nearly came to an early end when the band ran off stage due to a security issue. The rock band was performing at Comerica Park in Detroit, and during their song "Longview," someone from backstage sprinted out, grabbed bassist Mike Dirnt, and directed him offstage.
Lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong noticed Dirnt's exit—because if your bass player disappears, you're going to notice—and quickly followed him offstage. Fans kept the music going even as the house lights came up, and they were informed that there was a "show pause."
According to reports, someone flew a drone into the stadium, forcing Detroit Police to clear the stage and detain the man who allegedly flew the drone. The stage remained empty for about 10 minutes before the band resumed the show. The band took to the former bird app to apologize for the delay.