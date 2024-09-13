5 People Having A Bad Week

Lil Wayne is not pleased after being passed over for the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show in his hometown of New Orleans. On Friday morning, Wayne took to Instagram to speak directly to his fans, thanking them for their support and expressing his disappointment at not being chosen. He admitted he wasn’t mentally prepared for the letdown, feeling that he was the right choice for the show.

The NFL announced that Kendrick Lamar will be this year’s halftime performer, which makes sense given Kendrick's dominant position in the rap world, especially after his intense rap feud with Drake ended with him on top. Still, many were surprised Wayne didn’t get the nod, considering his deep connection to New Orleans. Time will tell if Kendrick decides to bring Wayne out during the performance.

