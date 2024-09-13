5 People Having A Bad Week

Lil Wayne is not pleased after being passed over for the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show in his hometown of New Orleans. On Friday morning, Wayne took to Instagram to speak directly to his fans, thanking them for their support and expressing his disappointment at not being chosen. He admitted he wasn’t mentally prepared for the letdown, feeling that he was the right choice for the show.
The NFL announced that Kendrick Lamar will be this year’s halftime performer, which makes sense given Kendrick's dominant position in the rap world, especially after his intense rap feud with Drake ended with him on top. Still, many were surprised Wayne didn’t get the nod, considering his deep connection to New Orleans. Time will tell if Kendrick decides to bring Wayne out during the performance.
How many concussions are too many? Probably one, but the Dolphins’ star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is once again dealing with a traumatic brain injury after Thursday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins were down 31-10 when Tagovailoa scrambled for a first down before being tackled by Damar Hamlin, appearing to briefly lose consciousness.
After the hit from Hamlin, Tua seemed to exhibit a fencing response—a telltale sign of a concussion that involves an unnatural arm position after the injury. This was eerily similar to the infamous concussion he suffered in 2022 against the Bengals. Medical staff rushed onto the field, and fortunately, Tua was able to walk off under his own power.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel gave Tua a kiss on the forehead before he went to the locker room, where he was ruled out of the game with a concussion. This marks Tua’s fourth concussion during his NFL career—a worrying statistic given the growing awareness of CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy).
Former NFL superstar Dez Bryant tweeted, “That’s it…NFL, go ahead and do the right thing. Tua has had entirely too many concussions. He needs to retire for his long-term health.”
Many NFL stars, including quarterbacks like Indianapolis Colts’ Andrew Luck, have ended their careers early due to health concerns. Tua is currently in the first year of a four-year, $212 million contract extension with the Dolphins, so we’ll see what happens moving forward.
Diddy has been hit with a $100 million default judgment, but he’s claiming he never received a copy of the lawsuit and, even if he had, the statute of limitations expired 17 years ago. The controversial music mogul filed an emergency motion on Thursday to set aside the massive judgment.
Diddy asserts that the plaintiff, Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, never served him with the lawsuit, and that he only became aware of the matter when news outlets began reporting on the judgment. Diddy's legal team is now seeking to have the case dismissed for improper service, and they are denying any wrongdoing, asserting that the allegations are entirely fabricated.
Cardello-Smith alleges that in 1997, he and Diddy were engaging in sexual activity with a group of women when he felt Diddy’s hand touch his butt. He also claims that Diddy later spiked his drink, and when he awoke, Diddy implied he had sexually assaulted him.
Former WWE star Nikki Bella is seeking to keep full custody of her son, Matteo, as she files for divorce from Artem Chigvintsev. This comes after Artem was arrested on charges of felony corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. In her filing, Nikki marked the box to prevent the court from awarding spousal support to either party.
Nikki is asking for legal and physical custody of their child but is open to Artem receiving visitation rights. The incident that led to Artem’s arrest occurred on August 29th, when he called 911 requesting medical assistance for the alleged victim, only to cancel the call minutes later. However, police still arrived and took Artem into custody. The case has been handed over to prosecutors, though no formal charges have been filed as of yet.
Shawn Mendes' love triangle with Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello took center stage at the VMAs, sparking plenty of speculation with performances that had everyone reading between the lines. Sabrina performed “Taste” right in front of Shawn, with the song rumored to be about him leaving her to reunite with Camila after their brief fling.
Shawn and Camila first started dating in 2019 but broke up in November 2021, a classic case of a pandemic relationship ending. In 2023, rumors swirled about a romance between Shawn and Sabrina, but those were seemingly put to rest when Shawn was spotted kissing Camila at Coachella in April. However, his rekindled relationship with Camila appeared to fizzle out quickly.
Shawn followed up with a performance of “Nobody Knows,” featuring lyrics like “flying too close to the sun,” which many believe references Camila’s Instagram bio: “long, thick, black hair turned white from flying too close to the sun” (modern romance at its finest). Not to be left out, Camila also hit the stage, performing “June Gloom” and “Godspeed,” both of which are said to be full of references to Shawn.