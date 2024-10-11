5 People Having A Bad Week

West allegedly ordered this man to orchestrate investigations into his former in-laws, the Kardashians, as well as his current wife, Bianca Censori. TMZ obtained documents that claim the rapper never paid John Doe, who is suing anonymously, for work done over several pay periods, which caused him emotional distress.

In December 2022, Kanye first hired the staffer as his campaign manager for his presidential run, but the role was later reworked to "Director of Intelligence." The man claims the position required him to manage Kanye's NDAs and other investigations. He says he was tasked with hiring private investigators to gather intel on Bianca without her knowledge, particularly when she traveled alone—including when she visited family in Australia.

He also claims he approved investigations based on Kanye's belief that his former in-laws were involved in "sex trafficking." Doe alleges that in May 2024, Kanye began exhibiting erratic behavior and started laying off employees in the leadership of the Yeezy brand. Matters escalated when the staffer reported complaints from a Donda Academy employee who alleged child abuse, but nothing was done to address the issue.