5 People Having A Bad Week

West allegedly ordered this man to orchestrate investigations into his former in-laws, the Kardashians, as well as his current wife, Bianca Censori. TMZ obtained documents that claim the rapper never paid John Doe, who is suing anonymously, for work done over several pay periods, which caused him emotional distress.
In December 2022, Kanye first hired the staffer as his campaign manager for his presidential run, but the role was later reworked to "Director of Intelligence." The man claims the position required him to manage Kanye's NDAs and other investigations. He says he was tasked with hiring private investigators to gather intel on Bianca without her knowledge, particularly when she traveled alone—including when she visited family in Australia.
He also claims he approved investigations based on Kanye's belief that his former in-laws were involved in "sex trafficking." Doe alleges that in May 2024, Kanye began exhibiting erratic behavior and started laying off employees in the leadership of the Yeezy brand. Matters escalated when the staffer reported complaints from a Donda Academy employee who alleged child abuse, but nothing was done to address the issue.
West allegedly responded by "shooting the messenger" (figuratively), yelling at and threatening Doe. Doe claims Kanye later had his enforcers send him further threats, which triggered his PTSD from his time in the military.
Nobody has a good time with airlines—not even celebrities. Jessica Chastain was recently on a 6-hour JetBlue flight with her husband, but their in-flight entertainment system didn’t work. Like most reasonable people, Chastain complained to the airline's management. In response, JetBlue sent her a $15 credit for the inconvenience.
Chastain then took to the former bird app to share her frustration, saying, "Thank you JetBlue for your $15.00 credit. My flight was $1,500, and the credit is 1/100 of the money I paid you. Strange that I paid that much for your flight entertainment system that didn’t work for the duration of my 6-hour flight, but I guess it was worth it for this $15 credit."
A JetBlue service agent responded, apologizing and noting that she had been reimbursed for her trouble. The agent asked Chastain to DM JetBlue so they could explore the matter further. However, Jessica remained unsatisfied, pointing out that both she and her husband had each paid $1,500, and the credit should reflect that. Despite this, the agent maintained that there wasn’t much more they could do.
Social media users chimed in, with some blasting Chastain for what they felt was a "tone-deaf" reaction, critiquing JetBlue—a $2.4 billion company—while hurricanes were ravaging Florida. Some urged Jessica to "read the room," implying her complaints about JetBlue's service were trivial in comparison to the suffering in Florida.
Others on social media supported Jessica, arguing that airlines often operate with impunity and show little accountability, making travel experiences unpleasant. They also pointed out that her complaint had nothing to do with Florida and didn’t detract from relief efforts, as JetBlue—a private company—was not directly involved in addressing the crisis, focusing instead on its own profits.
Kutcher was driving around in his classic Corvette when it stopped running in Sherman Oaks and needed some help to get it running again. Ashton had to get out of his car and push it to the curb so he could try and figure out what went wrong. Ashton needed some bystanders to help him push it to the curb so he could assess the issue.
Luckily for Kutcher he was able to fix whatever was ailing his car and didn't need any of the bystanders to help him fix it. He avoided calling a tow service and was back on the road cruising home or wherever it is Kutcher rests.
The LAPD was at Jessie J's home this week responding to a burglary after the singer called them. She returned to her Los Angeles home to find it had been broken into and ransacked. The burglars reportedly smashed a back window to gain entry to the house and made off with $20,000 worth of jewelry.
Jessie is the latest celebrity to fall victim to burglary, joining the likes of Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Bhad Bhabie, who have also been targeted in the recent surge of break-ins. The investigation is ongoing, but thankfully, no harm was done to Jessie.
Bath & Body Works may not be a human person, but the Supreme Court ruled years ago that corporations are people too—so here we are! The company is removing a holiday candle from its shelves because the packaging resembled hoods worn by members of the Ku Klux Klan.
The candle went viral on Tuesday after people posted screenshots of the product on social media, showing the "Snowed In" scent with a snowflake design that ominously resembled hoods most people wouldn’t want to be snowed in with.
Social media users were quick to compare the print to the infamous white hoods of the KKK, and critics immediately called for the candle to be 'canceled' and for those responsible for its design to be fired. The company has since issued a mea culpa. Maybe they should offer everyone a $15 credit toward a JetBlue flight.