5 People Having A Bad Week

Police were called to a child's birthday party after a fight broke out. A report was filed that included Kodak's name; however, the rapper says he wasn't involved in any of the violence. Apparently, he wasn't at the party when officers arrived to break up the fight between two of his children's mothers.

Kodak had attended the party but left before either woman arrived. Despite not being present for the altercation, he is mentioned in the police report four times. When officers arrived, people were fighting throughout the venue as police attempted to restore order. Authorities claim that Kodak invited all of the women he has children with, and tensions rose when they saw each other.

The report states that the women began arguing, and one of them allegedly even tried to fight Kodak. The situation escalated when one woman's brother got involved, prompting a response from Kodak's entourage. However, Kodak disputes this account, insisting that he did not invite all three women to the party and did not have an entourage.