5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 Celebs are having a bad February.
Police were called to a child's birthday party after a fight broke out. A report was filed that included Kodak's name; however, the rapper says he wasn't involved in any of the violence. Apparently, he wasn't at the party when officers arrived to break up the fight between two of his children's mothers.
Kodak had attended the party but left before either woman arrived. Despite not being present for the altercation, he is mentioned in the police report four times. When officers arrived, people were fighting throughout the venue as police attempted to restore order. Authorities claim that Kodak invited all of the women he has children with, and tensions rose when they saw each other.
The report states that the women began arguing, and one of them allegedly even tried to fight Kodak. The situation escalated when one woman's brother got involved, prompting a response from Kodak's entourage. However, Kodak disputes this account, insisting that he did not invite all three women to the party and did not have an entourage.
Kodak maintains that he had only two security guards with him and was simply there to celebrate his child's birthday. Bodycam footage captures a woman claiming she was hit during the chaos, and the report alleges that reality TV star Maranda Johnson attacked another woman. Some attendees were reluctant to speak with the police.
Kesha was performing at the YSL Beauty Candy Club in SoHo last night when she launched into her hit Joyride. Onstage with a few male dancers and a bottle of champagne in hand, she entertained a large crowd of influencers. As she sang, she began shaking the open bottle, sending bubbly everywhere.
She then decided to toss the bottle to the side of the stage—unintentionally hitting her unsuspecting photographer and covering him in champagne. Kesha was immediately apologetic but continued singing, offering the photographer a small "I'm sorry" wave. He took it in stride, smiling and waving back.
Taylor Swift is making it clear that she doesn't want to be involved in Blake Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni. She also isn’t a fan of being referred to as one of Blake's "dragons" after her name was leveraged in the dispute. Lively and Baldoni are currently in court over a sexual harassment and defamation case, with a key moment being a meeting between Blake, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and Justin to discuss a scene in a film.
Justin has claimed the meeting became heated and that he felt ambushed when Ryan and Taylor Swift arrived unannounced. Now, TMZ is reporting that Taylor only showed up at Blake’s apartment at that time because Blake told her to—without informing her that Justin would be there. Justin was about to leave when Taylor arrived, and it was the first and only time they met.
Taylor found it strange that Blake later characterized her as a "dragon," as she had no idea she was being inserted into the situation. She now believes Blake simply asked her to come at that time because Justin was supposed to be leaving. Taylor insists she didn’t show up with any malicious or petty intentions and even told Justin she was excited to see the film since he was her friend's boss.
After the meeting, Blake texted Justin, referring to herself as Khaleesi from Game of Thrones and calling Taylor and Ryan her protective "dragons." Taylor is also now realizing that Blake has been inappropriately using her name in other situations—such as telling a young actress that Taylor had "cast her" in a project, which was completely untrue.
At the NFL Honors on Thursday night, Snoop Dogg took shots at various targets, including Jerry Jones, referees, and Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old partner, Jordon Hudson. Snoop kicked things off by saying, "I've been a football fan for a long, long time. I mean, I remember back when the Cowboys were good. I remember back when the Chiefs were bad."
Then, he turned his attention to Belichick and Hudson, joking, "And I remember—what was it? Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet!" The camera panned to Belichick, 72, who chuckled at the joke while Hudson initially appeared stunned before eventually letting out a laugh. The audience also seemed momentarily shocked before realizing it was okay to smile and laugh along.
A 50-year age gap is certainly significant, but Belichick and Hudson seem to be going strong since meeting on a plane ride in 2021. They’ve attended red carpet events together, and Jordon recently relocated to North Carolina as Belichick begins his new chapter in college football. Time will tell if age really is just a number.
For the three of you who hoped Kanye was just going through a weird phase—welp, he isn’t. Kanye is back on the internet spewing antisemitic hate speech, openly expressing admiration for Adolf Hitler and even identifying as a Nazi in a shocking rant against Jewish people.
On Thursday night, Kanye launched into yet another tirade, pledging unwavering support for Diddy while making his vitriolic hatred of Jewish people crystal clear. He went so far as to declare that he identifies as a Nazi and that he aims to "normalize talking about Hitler," adding, "Hitler was sooooo fresh." Apparently, no one on his PR team has informed him that Hitler also viewed Black people as inferior.
Kanye continues to spread harmful conspiracy theories and antisemitic tropes, a pattern he has repeatedly exhibited on social media and television. He has made truly vile comments about Jewish people and is now doubling down, stating, "ANY JEWISH PERSON THAT DOES BUSINESS WITH ME NEEDS TO KNOW I DON'T LIKE OR TRUST ANY JEWISH PERSON [AND] THIS IS COMPLETELY SOBER WITH NO [HENNESSY]."
In 2023, it seemed that someone convinced Kanye to apologize for his antisemitic remarks. But this time, he is making his stance clear: "I'M NEVER APOLOGIZING FOR MY JEWISH COMMENTS. I CAN SAY WHATEVER THE F%&# I WANNA SAY FOREVER."
Meanwhile, he just dropped a collaboration with Sean John, P. Diddy’s company—though, at this rate, that probably won’t even crack the top 50 weirdest things to happen in 2025.