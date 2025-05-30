5 People Having A Bad Week

Osaka was ousted from the French Open in the first round and later expressed her desire to take a break from tennis, while also revealing some intense blisters. The tennis star explained that she couldn’t bend her fingers because of painful blisters on her knuckles.

She lost to Paula Badosa in three sets on Monday. After the match, Osaka revealed she has been dealing with the condition since the Italian Open earlier this month. It seems that friction from clay courts makes the problem worse.

Osaka shared her feelings on social media, saying she felt "sick of this" after the loss and wanted to take a break "for a while." Despite that, she trained the very next day, explaining that she gets anxious if she doesn't work out.

She also appears to be putting a lot of pressure on herself. "I think as time goes on, I feel like I should be doing better," Osaka said. "I hate disappointing people. So, even with Patrick Mouratoglou, Serena Williams' former coach, I was thinking this just now. He goes from working with the greatest player ever to, like, 'what the f^#k is this?' You know what I mean?"