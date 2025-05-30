5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 Celebs are hoping the end of May signals better times.
After being excluded from the latest round of presidential pardons, Joe Exotic is still clinging to hope that he will taste freedom. TMZ reports that a pardon is not entirely off the table, as his case was not reviewed during the most recent round of clemency considerations.
It remains unclear why Joe’s case wasn’t reviewed, but the possibility of a pardon is still open. In the past, Exotic has publicly pleaded with both the American people and the president to grant him clemency. The Tiger King, famously sent a Thanksgiving message in 2020 urging Americans to enjoy their turkey and then call their representatives. The Tiger King remains behind bars, holding out hope that the powers that be will ultimately decide he deserves a second chance.
Osaka was ousted from the French Open in the first round and later expressed her desire to take a break from tennis, while also revealing some intense blisters. The tennis star explained that she couldn’t bend her fingers because of painful blisters on her knuckles.
She lost to Paula Badosa in three sets on Monday. After the match, Osaka revealed she has been dealing with the condition since the Italian Open earlier this month. It seems that friction from clay courts makes the problem worse.
Osaka shared her feelings on social media, saying she felt "sick of this" after the loss and wanted to take a break "for a while." Despite that, she trained the very next day, explaining that she gets anxious if she doesn't work out.
She also appears to be putting a lot of pressure on herself. "I think as time goes on, I feel like I should be doing better," Osaka said. "I hate disappointing people. So, even with Patrick Mouratoglou, Serena Williams' former coach, I was thinking this just now. He goes from working with the greatest player ever to, like, 'what the f^#k is this?' You know what I mean?"
Osaka has had a tough time returning to the sport. She is still only 27 and approaching her prime, so patience and hope could go a long way. Right now, frustration seems to be building, but hopefully, better days are ahead for the young star.
HYBE the company that manages K-Pop stars including BTS has been raided by investigators over insider trading. The Korean Times reported that the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office searched the company's office in central Seoul.
A HYBE executive's has reportedly been accused of gaining profits of 240 million won (~$175K) by using insider information to profit on the stock market. The anonymous executive is under investigation after he allegedly purchased stock in the company YG Plus (A top K-Pop company) after learning HYBE was planning on partnering with them. HYBE's biggest client is BTS who have sold out multiple stadium tours around the world.
Tory Lanez, who is currently serving a prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, has released previously unheard audio from a witness at the trial who claims the shots that struck Megan came from a woman. Tory's team launched a website called 36hourslater to explore the three days following the shooting, during which Megan went on Instagram to share her side of the story.
Sean Kelly was interviewed by investigators on the morning of July 12, 2020. He told police he saw a woman, now identified as Kelsey, angrily exit the rear passenger side of a Cadillac Escalade and open the driver-side rear door in a fit of rage to confront Megan Thee Stallion. According to Kelly, the two women then began fighting. The driver of the vehicle rushed out to break up the fight, while Lanez remained inside the car.
Kelly went on to describe what appeared to be Kelsey firing into the car, which is when Lanez reportedly got involved in the incident. Kelly testified to all of this in court, but the jury still found Tory guilty of first-degree assault with a firearm. He has been serving his 10-year sentence since 2023.
Offset is asking the courts to ensure that his estranged wife helps him maintain his lavish lifestyle. The rapper filed an amended divorce response earlier this month, in which he is now requesting that Cardi B pay him spousal support. Offset hasn't named a specific amount, but it is unlikely to be a small figure.
That appears to be the biggest change, as Offset is still seeking joint custody of their children and wants Cardi's home to serve as their primary residence. This is the first major update about Cardi and Offset’s divorce since Cardi filed in August 2024. She has publicly denied reports claiming that Offset is a deadbeat.
At the same time, the two have had several heated exchanges on social media. Cardi even once said she didn’t care if Offset got hit by a "f&^king truck." Clearly, this divorce has not been all peace and civility. It remains to be seen how this latest development will affect their relationship after marriage.