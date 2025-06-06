5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 Celebs are having a terrible June.
Queen B has been on her Cowboy Carter tour, and this past Thursday she was performing in London. Unfortunately, during the show, her chaps slipped down to the floor. But the mishap didn’t faze her—she kept performing as if nothing had happened.
Beyoncé continued singing, then casually slid down and pulled the chaps back up like it was part of the choreography. A backup dancer quickly ran over to secure them, and the show went on without missing a beat.
This tour has had a few hiccups—like in L.A., when her team forgot to mark her spot on stage, forcing Beyoncé to guess her placement. At the same concert, a wardrobe malfunction with her glove required a crew member to step on stage mid-performance to fix it.
TW: Suicide.
Joel recounted a heart-wrenching tale as he described his struggles with suicide in his youth. He recalled that in his 20s, he fell in love with his best friend’s wife and began an affair with her, which left him riddled with guilt and led him to attempt suicide twice. The confession was featured in his documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes, which debuted this Wednesday at Tribeca.
People magazine reported that Billy admitted to having an affair with Elizabeth Weber, who was the wife of his bandmate Jon Small. At the time, they were all living together, which is when Joel said he fell “in love” with her. He went on to say, “I felt very, very guilty about it. They had a child. I felt like a homewrecker. I was just in love with a woman, and I got punched in the nose—which I deserved. Jon was very upset. I was very upset.”
Billy said the fallout from that situation led him to a dark place. His friendship with Jon understandably crumbled. Billy began drinking heavily and had nowhere to live, as he had been staying with Jon and Elizabeth. At that point, he believed death was his only option.
Joel’s sister, Judy Molinari, who was working as a medical assistant at the time, had given him sleeping pills to help him get through the nights. Billy said he decided to take them all at once. Judy revealed in the documentary that Billy was in a coma for days and that she feared she had killed him.
The second time he attempted suicide, it was Jon who took him to the hospital. Billy confirmed that if it weren’t for Jon, he wouldn’t be alive today. That gesture ultimately saved their friendship. As Jon noted, “He never really said anything to me. The only practical answer I can give as to why Billy took it so hard was because he loved me that much—and that it killed him to hurt me that much. Eventually, I forgave him.”
Hardy was arrested in Texas on Wednesday at around 2:29 PM and was charged with “assault causing bodily injury to a family member,” according to records obtained by TMZ. In 2014, Hardy allegedly assaulted his girlfriend during a violent outburst. He was initially convicted, but the charges were later dropped when the victim failed to appear for a retrial.
Hardy was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2010. While he showed promise on the field, he’s unfortunately had a troubled time off of it. The Panthers opted not to re-sign him in 2014, leading him to sign with the Dallas Cowboys in 2015. He played only 12 games after serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. He wasn’t re-signed the following season.
Lucy Guo is 30 years old and a billionaire because of her stocks in the company ScaleAI. This means she has usurped Taylor Swift, but Guo has made it clear she has no beef with Swift and considers herself a "Swiftie" first, mogul second. Which makes you wonder how much faster Guo could've become a billionaire if she was mogul first, "Swiftie" second.
Lucy says she's not clinging to the crown and hopes to be dethroned soon, 'cause it means more women are killing it in the startup game. Now, that's a girl's girl!' Lucy says Taylor hasn't congratulated her or anything since the news broke.
Guo has a 5% stake in Scale AI a company she founded with Alexandr Wang before getting fired two years later. ScaleAI is worth around $25 billion and Guo's shares in another startup called Passes has her worth estimated to be $1.2 billion.
The actor known for his voice work on King of the Hill was shot to death Sunday night on his own property in the city. The alleged shooter was his neighbor, Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, who reportedly got into a heated exchange with him. However, the victim’s husband, Tristan Kern De Gonzales, has called the shooting a homophobic hate crime.
Police initially stated there was no evidence of a hate crime, which sparked backlash online, as the victim—Joss—was openly gay, his partner is a trans man, and the ongoing feud was allegedly rooted in Joss’s sexual orientation.
On Thursday, the San Antonio police chief told reporters that the early dismissal of a hate crime motive was “way too premature.” He took full responsibility for the initial announcement and reassured the LGBTQ+ community that their safety remains a top priority for the department.
The suspect has not been charged with a hate crime, as Texas law treats hate crimes as sentence enhancements—meaning they are considered during sentencing, not at the time of charging, explained Chief McManus. Alvarez has been charged with murder and was released on a $200,000 bond Wednesday. He is currently under house arrest, required to wear an ankle monitor, and is prohibited from accessing firearms, drugs, or alcohol.
