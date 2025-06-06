5 People Having A Bad Week

Queen B has been on her Cowboy Carter tour, and this past Thursday she was performing in London. Unfortunately, during the show, her chaps slipped down to the floor. But the mishap didn’t faze her—she kept performing as if nothing had happened.

Beyoncé continued singing, then casually slid down and pulled the chaps back up like it was part of the choreography. A backup dancer quickly ran over to secure them, and the show went on without missing a beat.

This tour has had a few hiccups—like in L.A., when her team forgot to mark her spot on stage, forcing Beyoncé to guess her placement. At the same concert, a wardrobe malfunction with her glove required a crew member to step on stage mid-performance to fix it.

