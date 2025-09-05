5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 Celebs are having a bad last few weeks of the summer.
Ciara, who is currently married to NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, has a son with her ex, Future. In a recent Instagram post from the US Open, Russell shared a picture of their family with the caption, “Mrs. @ciara Wilson, Future Wilson, & Sienna Wilson.” Fans quickly noticed that Future Zahir’s last name was listed as Wilson, sparking speculation that Russell had adopted him.
TMZ later revealed that Ciara has full custody of her and Future’s 11-year-old son and legally had “Wilson” added to his name a few years ago. However, Future’s son still carries his father’s last name, Wilburn, as part of his full legal name. Future has not commented on the change, and the last time Ciara was asked about their co-parenting situation, she simply laughed.
Lady Gaga fans in Miami were devastated after the pop star was forced to cancel her Mayhem Ball concert just minutes before she was set to take the stage. The superstar explained in an Instagram post that she had been battling vocal strain since rehearsals on Tuesday, and the condition worsened during her Wednesday night warmup.
Her doctor and vocal coach warned that performing could cause permanent damage. Gaga shared, “I want to be hardcore and push through for you, but I can’t risk long-term harm to my vocal cords.”
She described the decision as difficult and agonizing but ultimately necessary. Gaga apologized to her fans, begged for their understanding, and promised to reschedule the Miami stop as soon as possible.
Denise Richards is seeking spousal support from her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, though the request may face hurdles as he claims to have no income. In her response to Aaron’s divorce petition, the actress not only asked for spousal support but also requested that the court bar Aaron from receiving any from her.
Aaron filed for divorce in July, stating that he has no income and is seeking spousal support from Denise. He estimated that she earns over $250,000 a month through OnlyFans, brand deals, television, and special appearances. The couple share no children, but the dispute over spousal support appears to be shaping up as the central battle in their divorce.
Aaron Phypers told TMZ, “Richards is attempting to humiliate me again, just as she did with her first ex, Charlie Sheen, six years ago today. It’s the same vengeance playbook. As Charlie said, ‘D and her legal posse only deal in fiction.’”
He continued, “My day in court is painfully overdue. She is behaving like a coward, and the truth will prevail. I, too, will be vindicated when the truth comes out, just as Charlie promised. Our family has been ruined by Denise’s lies about promising to end a year-long affair.”
The basketball phenom will not be returning to the court this year, as a groin injury has sidelined Caitlin Clark for the rest of the season. Clark has been dealing with the nagging injury since July 15 and shared a message with fans:
"I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season. I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there. ‘Disappointed’ isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling."
She continued, "I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty. This has been incredibly frustrating, but even in the bad, there is good. The way the fans continued to show up for me, and for the Fever, brought me so much joy and important perspective." The Fever close out the regular season on Tuesday against the league-leading Minnesota Lynx as they continue to fight for a playoff spot.
Lonely Island’s Jorma Taccone took a frightening fall from a ladder that has left him unable to walk. He revealed that he shattered his pelvis and detached his sacrum after falling at his Connecticut farmhouse. Taccone was on a broken ladder painting a birthday mural for his daughter, despite a friend warning him it wasn’t a good idea.
He says he was 20 feet up when the ladder gave out, and in that moment, he saw his life flash before his eyes. Taccone underwent surgery at the hospital, and doctors say he faces a three-to-six-month recovery before he’ll be able to walk again. Despite the ordeal, he remains in good spirits and grateful that the accident wasn’t life-threatening. We're wishing Jorma a speedy recovery.