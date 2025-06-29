"AITA for not going to my dad's house in an emergency where his 5-year-old stepdaughter was left at home on her own?"

My dad's got two step kid's from his wife aka the woman he cheated on my mom with. His wife's oldest is 14 and she's from her first marriage. She cheated on the 14 year old's dad with the 5 year old's dad and the 14 year old hates the 5 year old because of it and I care about none of them because I only go to my dad's house against my will.

I just turned 17, by the way, and before people ask the courts would not let me stop going to dad's house. My mom could lose custody to my dad if I don't go or I leave and go to her house after being made go to dad's. 50/50 has to stay in place until I turn 18. That's just the messed up way it is.