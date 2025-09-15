'Six years, no ring and he's more concerned about other people's lives than ours.' UPDATED

I've been hearing him out for years. The issue is I have compromised so much for HIM and he has yet to do that for me. For two years and the beginning of our relationship he had no job, I paid for almost everything. I've also for the last few years have planned our dates, our trips etc. I literally remind him when he has a doctors appointment...

Fast forward now-being more financial stable we've planned for trips and have travelled together but when i ask him for some time to save he keeps on insisting he wants to go somewhere and money can always be made later. When I try to understand him and see his perspective regarding living together I expect that he do the same for me but he doesn't.

I always put in effort and might I add for the last two years he hasn't bothered to do something special or plan something nice for my birthday despite "having all this money" to get a new car and go on all these trips-he's changed a lot from the start in our relationship, especially when it comes to effort.

He's a good guy, we've had so many great memories together but I feel sometimes that I just mourn what we used to have. He's masking being responsible with what is convenient for him. Its about him and not about what I want because if it was about what I want he would understand my wants to save money for the future, to communicate more, etc.