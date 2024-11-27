60 yo woman alters bridesmaid dress; 'I don't want to humiliate myself.' AITA?

For context, this is my brother's second marriage, and yep, she's quite a bit younger than he is. But they do seem to be genuinely in love, so I wish them well. The wedding is next month, and I still haven't decided if I should just bite the bullet and face the awkwardness by attending.

rockolgoy writes:

This one's tough, because both parties are a little out of line, but the balance is way off.

NTA, but let's start with you. Altering the dress without checking with the bride first was a misstep. Frankly, the conversation when the dress came out should have been "I can't wear this" and either a stepdown from the party or permission for alterations AT THAT POINT.