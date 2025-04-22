'My 7-year-old daughter’s dance teacher invited her to a sleepover at her house. AITA for formally complaining?' UPDATED

All of that said, I never intended to risk this woman’s job, I was just worried. So I spoke to my husband, and we decided to take your advice and speak to my daughter’s teacher first.

He spoke to her while picking up our daughter last week. He said the conversation went fine, but he was bothered by her reaction when he said our daughter wouldn’t attend.

He told the teacher our kid was anxious, but she replied that the sleepover would be “a great opportunity for her to come out of her shell,” and that we should try to encourage our daughter to come. During the conversation, my husband also found out the following:

1) She came up with the sleepover idea because she wanted to bond with the girls and figured it would be fun;

2) She didn’t ask for another parent to act as a chaperone because her husband had offered to help her (first time she ever mentioned his existence)