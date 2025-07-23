'AITA for being rude when an interviewer told me to work full time for $660 a month?'

Last-Brick-6031 writes:

This happened a couple of days ago. I (25F) got a call from a job agency saying they had a position that "perfectly matched my profile." I’ve been job hunting for a bit, so I was curious and open to hearing about it.

The recruiter starts describing the job: full-time, 40 hours a week, standard tasks, nothing wild. I was like, “Okay, this sounds doable.” Then she drops the salary. 600 euros. Per month. (About 660 US dollars.)

I didn’t even think. I just burst out laughing. Not maliciously, it was just so absurd that I couldn’t help myself. She got very quiet, then said, “Well… that’s not very polite.” I replied, a bit flustered but still honest, “Sorry, but that’s not really a serious offer for full-time work.” And she basically said that’s the budget and hung up shortly after.