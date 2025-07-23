'AITA for being rude when an interviewer told me to work full time for $660 a month?'

Last-Brick-6031 writes:
This happened a couple of days ago. I (25F) got a call from a job agency saying they had a position that "perfectly matched my profile." I’ve been job hunting for a bit, so I was curious and open to hearing about it.
The recruiter starts describing the job: full-time, 40 hours a week, standard tasks, nothing wild. I was like, “Okay, this sounds doable.” Then she drops the salary. 600 euros. Per month. (About 660 US dollars.)
I didn’t even think. I just burst out laughing. Not maliciously, it was just so absurd that I couldn’t help myself. She got very quiet, then said, “Well… that’s not very polite.” I replied, a bit flustered but still honest, “Sorry, but that’s not really a serious offer for full-time work.” And she basically said that’s the budget and hung up shortly after.
Now, part of me feels bad. I know recruiters are just the middlemen and not the ones setting the salary. But another part of me feels like, come on. That’s about 3.75€/hour, or roughly $4.10/hour. I live in Europe, and even in the most underpaid sectors, that's shockingly low. I honestly felt insulted.
A few friends I told said I was rude and should’ve just declined politely. Others said I was right to react like that because it’s borderline exploitation. So… AITA for laughing at the offer?
Hysterical_Blueberry says:
NTA. In France that isn't even the legal minimum for interns.
yetagainitry says:
NTA. If they have the audacity to offer such a piddly salary for a 40hr a week job. A job that they need to hire a recruiter to find employees for, they deserve to be laughed at.
kemikica says:
Well, yes, laughing out loud was rude. We don't do that in polite society. Does being rude to someone you don't know make you an AH? Absolutely not. NAH.
GayaStones says:
NTA. Lmao, what in the hell is this even a proposition? And for 40h/week? At least for 25 hours or less, but no, not for 40 hours. I would've been less "polite" than you for sure. This is clearly disrespectful. In which country are you in Europe by curiosity?