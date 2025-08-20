'A little kid keeps coming into my house. AITA for how I reacted?' MAJOR UPDATE

The final straw was when it was 11pm at night and I was home alone while my husband was deployed in another country and I saw a face in my window. Then saw what looked like a gun. I had absolutely no clue if it was a child with a toy gun or some lunatic about to do a home invasion. I screamed and hid in a closet until police came.

The cameras didn’t pick up anything but when police pulled up they saw the kid sitting in front of my house drinking a white claw…he got from a mini fridge off my deck. The parents came at me for not having the fridge locked with kids in the neighborhood. The c*p was just as blown away by their sh#$ty parenting as we were. They drove us to move.