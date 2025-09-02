'A male friend is trashing my BF behind my back. How should I handle this situation?' UPDATED 3X

I finally worked up the nerve to call Eric and tell him I knew what he was saying about my boyfriend and that I didn’t appreciate it. He went on a pretty unhinged rant about how unfair it is that a guy like him can get a girl and he can’t. To be honest it was kind of sad. Not sad in a way that I felt sorry for him, sad as in pathetic. He built this whole nonexistent thing between us up in his head and now he’s angry that it’s not real.