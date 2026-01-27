"A man at my gym made me feel safe yesterday with a very simple gesture."

I’m 20 F and am a regular at my local gym. Anyone who goes to the gym knows that you start to see the regulars there all the time. I’m pretty reserved but there’s a couple other girls I’ve gotten to know. There’s a handful of guys that I recognise who just do their thing and keep themselves to themselves, and will nod or smile.

One of these guys always seems kinda grumpy honestly. Doesn’t seem like a bad person but always so serious and never seems to smile. Certainly not something that bothers me but just one of those things you observe. Probably in his late thirties. So yesterday I was at the gym in a big open room with various free weights, skipping ropes, TRX bands etc.