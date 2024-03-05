'A planned pregnancy turned my husband into a monster. I'm not sure what to do.' UPDATED 4X

One of the scariest parts of being with someone long-term, is you never know if they'll remove their mask to unveil a layer of cruelty you didn't think existed.

In a popular post on the True Off My Chest subreddit, a woman shared how her husband changed after she got pregnant. She wrote:

"A planned pregnancy turned my husband into a monster."

It feels like a cruel cruel joke- years before I met my husband I was in such a toxic, ab*sive relationship that it almost ended my life. I spent years in therapy, bettering myself, figuring out why I accepted that type of “love.” I stayed single for years, and once I started dating, I made sure to keep an eye out on all red flags. Heck, I even took things slowly when there was nothing but green flags.