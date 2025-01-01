'AITA for abandoning two 'helpless' women in the wilderness?'

CrazyOldBag

As I read this post, my eyebrows started creeping higher and higher over each successive “wtf?” behavior from these women. The eyebrows have now resolved into hair extensions clinging frantically to the back of my neck.

NTA, OP. You were FAR more helpful than what they deserved and much more polite than many would have been. Any friends you have who are ragging on you are clearly suffering from rectal glaucoma; you had no duty of care to those women, and they certainly did nothing to elicit sympathy.

FlailingatLife62

partially the ah. you could have said all that you did in a diplomatic way and they would have nothing to complain about. all you had to do was leave out the curse words and offer to make a call for them. period, end of story. now you've been nice as can be, even offered to call someone for them, and the rest is on them and you come out smelling like a rose in every way.