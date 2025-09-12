'AITA for 'abandoning' my husband by refusing to let my MIL with cancer move in?' UPDATED

i_love_sugar said:

I vote for her to get an apartment. That is a good suggestion you have. He can visit as often as he likes, even move in, and you still keep your home in as much peace as possible.

AccreditedMaven said:

Who is paying for cancer treatment since she has changed countries?

If OP’s country has government funded healthcare, it is possible MIL may be deported as persona non grata as a burden on the system.