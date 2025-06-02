'AITA for abandoning a toddler with my parents so that I wont have to be a single mom anymore and I can restart my life?' + UPDATE

Before you judge me, please put down the pitch forks and hear me out. Buckle up because this is a long one. I 26F don’t want to be a single mom anymore. This child is ruining my mental health, career, and intrapersonal relationships.
For context, I am one of seven siblings. I have four older brothers (37, 34, 30, & 29) and two younger twin siblings (22F & 22M). We all grew up in a two parent home together in an inner city of the US. My dad is an immigrant and my mom is African American.
We were working class/low income and always lived in rough neighborhoods. Despite that, my parents worked hard and most of my siblings are doing well for themselves. My oldest brothers are married/engaged and starting families of their own.
Most have stable, good paying jobs in the (post office, automotive plant, etc). The twins are finishing up school next year, my brother as a welder and my sister as nurse. My older brother, a teacher, and I are the only ones to complete college.
Last year I graduated from a top university with dual Master’s (MBA & MS in science). I graduated with honors and got an amazing job offer that started at 185k plus a signing bonus, amazing benefits and travel.
The position is remote too. I moved back home about 45mins from my parents house, in a vibrant small town with tons to do. I rented a gorgeous, modern 3 bedroom house.
I wanted a room as an office and a guest bedroom so that my family members can stay with me. I had an amazing partner at them time and my life felt, well, perfect. Then, a kid entered the picture. I was child free by choice and never wanted this.
As I said above, all of my siblings are doing well for themselves. But there’s always a black sheep. In our family, it is my older brother that’s closest in age to me, 29M. Let’s call him Jay.
Growing up, Jay was constantly into trouble; he had poor grades, got expelled from school high school, got caught up in drugs and crime and honestly is just a terrible person. A pathological liar and thief. Last year, Jay found out he had a kid in foster care.
The mother went to prison for child abuse and the kid got placed in the system as a baby. He eventually wound up with this rich white couple who wanted to adopt him. In order for the adoption to take place, my brother would have to sign away his rights.
At the time, Jay was facing eviction for living in a damn trap house, had no job, and no car because he and his girlfriend (who has 2 kids) have multiple DUIs. The Fosters wanted to do an open adoption, offered visitation and wanted the kid to have a connection with his bio family.
My parents were against this because they ‘didn’t want him to be raised by white people’. As someone with friends who grew up in a transracial adoption, I understand that there is some trauma there. However, given the circumstances, I think any potential negatives far outweighed the alternative.
My parents and my brother went to court to get custody and “prove” that my brother was a fit parent. They temporarily sublet a house for him, vouched for him, and essentially lied to the judge about my brothers lifestyle and ability to care for the kid.
My sister and I were the only people adamantly against this, and my family literally called us ALL types of evil for wanting to keep a black man from his son (like bffr). All of this was happening during my final year of grad school. Long story short, my brother won the case and got custody of his son. Yay.
After less than three weeks, my brother dropped the kid off at my parents because he ‘wasn’t ready’ and needed to get his housing and job figured out.
This was a couple months after I started my new job and moved into my new place. Like, mid July 2024.
Shortly after, my parents came to me and asked if I could take my nephew for the summer. I initially said no, absolutely not. Then they started to guilt trip me. Things like: My mom has a chronic health condition that makes it hard for her to run after a toddler.
My dad worked long hours and “sacrificed so much for us to have a better life”. They also said stuff like “I make so much money and have no real responsibilities. I had an ‘easy’ corporate job and so much space in my house.” My dad talked about how he immigrated with nothing and that we only survived because ‘family uplifts family’.
When I was still hesitant, they then shifted to saying I was selfish and a bad person. This eventually got to me (I later learned in therapy that I carry a sense of ‘survivors guilt’ for essentially “making it out of the hood” while so many people in my family are still struggling and living paycheck to paycheck).
I also felt for the kid who just had his life upended. So I agreed to keep him for the rest of the summer. The first summer was absolutely amazing. I wanted to give the kid a summer like I dreamed of as a child.
The town I live is has so many summer festivals for kids. We went kayaking, to parks and zoos and museums. My ex and I took him camping, to art classes, my grad schools friends also helped and we basically showered him with love and community and experiences.
I also turned my guest room into a kids room, got a play set for the yard (fyi: so many people give these away on facebook marketplace for free), taught him how to garden and did fun educational activities as well. I wanted to make him feel cared about since he lost the only family he knew.
If you haven’t guessed yet, the summer ended and my brother never got his life together. Weeks turned into months and I found myself a ‘work from home mom’. The novelty of having a kid around wore off and my friendships became strained.
My ex didn’t sign up to be a full time parent and he left me. I had to turn down every opportunity to travel at my new job because of the kid and my career suffered. Also the expenses. Food, daycare, medical bills.
He’s not on my insurance so now I have so much debt on top of student loans. I can afford this but I don’t want to afford it. I’m also starting to suspect the kid has adhd and also needs therapy.
I got so exhausted and depressed and started to resent my nephew. Kids can tell and they guilt started to eat and eat and eat at me. Then fun Auntie summer camp started to turn into a cold environment.
My saving grace is all of this has been my sister 22F who started coming around to help with my nephew. She shouldn’t have to do that. She should be enjoying her final years in college like I should’ve been enjoying my early 20s.
My little brother also helped a bit, but maybe just out of pity and bullying from his twin. My older brothers, the ones with wives and fiancés and little kids of their own haven’t done stuff. “They have their own lives, “stressful” jobs, and their own families to think about.
1.) Jay, the kids father, is still on his BS. Drugged out, living in a house without utilities, doing god knows what with this new girlfriend. Who, mind you, has two kids of her own.
Things that broke me further: My brother claimed his kid on his taxes. Despite not doing literally anything thing. When I called him to cuss him out his response was “you don’t need the money anyways and this will help me get back on my feet”. That’s the last time I spoke to him. Gag is, I’ve always hated this brother because he was hella abusive towards me growing up.
2.)My sister and I came to my parents about needing to progress things with my nephew moving out of my house. My brother is clearly unfit, and they knew this, but we were trying to be productive and think of a way for my SIX adult siblings and parents to help with care.
You know, all that stuff they were saying about ‘it’s takes a village’. My dad responds with ‘Think of this as a good thing. You (my sister and I) and young women, this is perfect training for when you become moms’. Mind you, my sister is 22, I’m 26 and we are both leaning towards childfree by choice. Also, huh???
3.) I met someone. Literally the most amazing, kindhearted, gorgeous man I’ve ever been with. It’s still very early, we’ve been seeing each other for 5 and a 1/2 ish months and I really like him. We have similar interests, and worldviews and careers/incomes.
I think we’re very well matched and I want to see where things go with him. He’s also childfree by choice and has been very sympathetic to my situation. I have so much anxiety over him leaving like my ex did and I’m also wary of this relationship becoming some type of escapism from my life or worse me idealizing him in some way. I want to be able to date without the weight of these things.
4.) The final straw was that my brother’s gf got custody of her kids again and he “stepped up” and moved him into their house. Now he’s playing house with her (still in deplorable conditions) while leaving me to care for his kid?? And had the nerve to brag about it.
So last weekend, during Memorial Day, my parents had a family get together. My sister brought most of my nephew things and put them in the spare bedroom. I told my nephew he’d be staying with grandma and grandma for a while and, midway through the day, we left. I blocked my dad and brother completely and I left my mom a longgggggg text explaining everything.
Unsurprisingly, I’ve been getting crucified. Called all kinds of names and horrible things by my male family members. Funny how they never said this to my brother when he initially dropped the kid off.
My mom has been trying to plead with me, but I’ve been ignoring her because if anyone could get to me it would be her. I don’t think I’m being an AH towards my family. They’ve lied, manipulated and used me. They’ve derailed my life.
However, I can’t stop thinking about my nephew. I have so much guilt and pain about leaving him with my parents like that. After his birth mom abused him, he was ripped away from the Foster parents, my brother abandoned him, my parents tossed him aside to me. And now I’m doing the same thing.
There’s an extra level of guilt because of the life I exposed him to when he was with me. If he goes with my bother he’ll have horrible living conditions. If he stay with my parents, he’ll have stability but my parents will still be living in a rougher neighborhood.
I just feel like he’s going to have so much trauma from this and I’m adding to it. Kids are smart, he is smart. I know he could feel my bubbling resentment towards the situation and subsequently him.
He can probably hear the conversations my family is having around him. I just feel like he’s suffering. And I feel like an AH, like all the things my family says about me being selfish and heartless are true.
I never asked for this, I never wanted this. This wasn’t supposed to be my responsibility. I shouldn’t have been forced to be a single parent for nearly a year. They had an out, a family who wanted to adopt him, and yet they chose to do this to me?
The only person in my family who seems to care and have my back is my sister but she shouldn’t have to carry this either. So, Am I, 26F, the AH for abandoning and toddler with my parents because I don’t want to be a single mom and I want to restart my life?
Update (additional context) I wanted to provide more context about my mom, since there is some nuance there. First, my parents are terrible. I’m not excusing the way they’ve handled this situation, their carelessness, double standards or the harm they’ve caused. My dad gets absolutely no grace in this, but there’s more nuance to my mom that I’m trying to unravel.
Growing up, my mom always “took in strays” as my younger sister and I would call it. Family members going through rough times, family friends who were facing the loss of housing, elderly relatives who needed care.
There were so so so many times where my siblings and I had to give up our beds for random people my mom tried to help. She also took in actual strays; cats, dogs, a baby skunk one time. Etc.
All of this, however, was usually at the expense of her actual kids. Often times we were forced to do the actual labor of taking care of the house guests. From babysitting to making food etc. This mostly fell on my sister and I tbh.
The main reason I think she pushed SO hard for me to take my nephew was because she would’ve done so without hesitation if she were physically able. I think this also played into her not wanting him to be adopted (along with the prejudice).
This, like I said, is not an excuse. There’s still an element of her being controlling and neglecting her children. The expectation that my sister and I have to think and act the way she does, and guilt tripping us when we don’t.
That there’s something wrong with us for not giving our lives in complete service of others. To her, our cups should always be empty because we should constantly be pouring it out into people who have less than.
My mom is not going to neglect my nephew. I think she’s going to neglect herself into an early grave caring for him. And i don’t think she’ll forgive me for not wanting to do the same.
Other update: I’m trying to get in contact with the original foster parents. I don’t have their number, but I know their names and have been trying to find them on social media. I don’t know his original case worker or stuff about the court ruling, but I’m trying to find that too.
I’m going to contact a lawyer before calling CPS. CPS in the US, and particularly the area I live in is horrible and honestly, from talking to other people in similar situations, they might not even be all that helpful if he’s with my parents in a “safe” environment.
Trust me on this as a child who was moved around a lot. CPS will not act just from words. You HAVE to bring the assistance fraud into this. All you gotta say is, "my brother is living in filthy conditions no different than an abandoned house, and gave the boy to family. However; he is still gathering financial assistance meant for the boy." Now that they're listening.
"We can no longer care for this child, please arrange for him to be placed back with the original foster family, or whichever is available to take him in right away. We do not have the means, space, or ability to provide adequate care."
The first part will at the very least warrent an investigation to prove the fraud is being committed. Once the conditions are seen, you'll have an opportunity to explain why you'd like him placed elsewhere.
Honestly I would have called dcf no it’s absolutely not okay they did that to you and are continuing to do it to you. Yes you exposed him to good and happy things, you are his aunt not his mother or father. No one should have a child forced on them. At no point did you agree to be his mother.
You can call the police/dcf and tell them about the child abandonment because that’s exactly what they did. It’s not fair to you. The only part I’d say yta about is living him at your parents, they may have been fit to raise you, but they aren’t for him, if they were they wouldn’t have done what they did to you.
They know they can’t manage it anymore. The right thing to do is report everything and if he goes back to foster care, ask if you can still be in his life strictly as his aunt. They may be able to contact the original family for him. I get they’re white and he’s not but he deserves a good life.
Also do not feel bad, you were forced into an impossible situation that you never wanted. If you sacrifice yourself to please everyone else you will absolutely lose yourself and the resentment would only get worse not better.
You should have called CPS and told them everything you wrote here - that they lied to the judge, dropped the kid off for the summer and never came back. For letting him go back to your parents and brother, Y T A.
CPS would be able to help get your nephew back to his former foster family if possible or another if not. N T A for not wanting to raise a kid you didn’t help create. You still could call CPS and help your nephew.
Since this is your brother's kid, and you were guilted into keeping him in the first place and you clearly stated you are child free by choice. No, NTA. If they fought so hard to keep the nephew in the family, when the brother didn't step up to take care of him then there are 2 grandparents and 5 other supportive aunties and uncles that should be there.
NTA - you and your nephew deserved better from your family. This whole situation sucks. Probably good to go NC or LC. My heart goes out to your nephew. Is there anyway he can still be adopted?