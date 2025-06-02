'AITA for abandoning a toddler with my parents so that I wont have to be a single mom anymore and I can restart my life?' + UPDATE

All of this, however, was usually at the expense of her actual kids. Often times we were forced to do the actual labor of taking care of the house guests. From babysitting to making food etc. This mostly fell on my sister and I tbh.

The main reason I think she pushed SO hard for me to take my nephew was because she would’ve done so without hesitation if she were physically able. I think this also played into her not wanting him to be adopted (along with the prejudice).

This, like I said, is not an excuse. There’s still an element of her being controlling and neglecting her children. The expectation that my sister and I have to think and act the way she does, and guilt tripping us when we don’t.