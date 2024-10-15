'AITA for abruptly moving out?' 'I can't stand my sister's pranks anymore.'

I (25F) live with my sister (23F) in a shared apartment. I had initially moved to this city for work and lived alone in a rental for six months. When my sister relocated to this city for a job, we decided to move somewhere between our offices. The lease is under her name because I sublet my previous place to a friend, since I still had 6 months left on my contract.
At first, the pranks were minimal and it didn’t bother me so much. Think somewhere along the lines of hiding my toothbrush or tickling my feet while I was sleeping. It was also new because she never really did things like this when we were growing up.
A few weeks later, the pranks started escalating. She would pour water on me when I was sleeping to see my reaction. She rearranged everything in my drawers, it took me hours to clean it up. She even lit a piece of cloth on fire then burst out laughing when I began panicking.
My final straw was last week. She showed new neighbours who hadn’t met me yet pictures of me and said I was her stalker, told them to keep an eye out. A few days later, the new neighbors spotted me walking to my door. A few minutes later, 2 cops are knocking on my door and arresting me for breaking into the place because that’s what the new neighbors told them.
I had to wait at the police station for hours until my sister came in to clear things up. I was so angry, I just started crying. I couldn’t take it anymore. I didn’t feel safe in my home anymore. And my sister still thought it wasn’t that big of a deal because I didn’t "really" get arrested.
I called in sick to work the next day, waited for my sister to leave then packed my clothes and checked into a hotel for the night. Came back the next morning to get the rest of my belongings and some furniture I could stuff into the back of my car and moved out.
I’m staying in my old apartment now with my friend while I sort things out. Texted my sister to let her know I’m done and that she can keep whatever I left behind. Now my sister is bombarding me with calls and texts. At first it was just tears and apologies, she said she went too far this time and swore up and down that she would stop. When I didn’t respond, she turned hostile and started calling me an ahole.
My dad stepped in today and called to tell me that while he disagrees with her pranks, I shouldn’t have left my sister high and dry, especially with the rent payments, now that I wont be contributing to half of it anymore.
My sister thinks I’m an ahole for putting her in this situation and making her finances suffer. AITA here for just leaving without a heads up? My dad says I could have at least given her a month’s notice so she could get things in order.
Hawaiianstylin808 said:
Since you aren’t on the lease not your problem. Also being arrested can probably be considered a constructive eviction. NTA.
Traveling-Techie said:
Tell me she’s the Golden Child without telling me she’s the Golden Child. NTA.
TeenySod said:
NTA. Although I do have to ask why on earth you didn't give her notice when she kept waking you up as a "joke" or messed up your things. This is not acceptable adult behavior. If this is real, stand your ground. Getting you arrested isn't funny.
lejosdecasa said:
NTA. She sounds insufferable. And living with her sounds awful. If she didn't want the person who was paying half the rent (who wasn't on the lease) to move out, maybe she should have been nicer.
Apprehensive_War9612 said:
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. That last “prank” could have gotten you killed. What if the neighbor was overzealous and thought they were protecting a single woman living alone & responded with a weapon not a call to police? Foh. Dad can help pay her rent. NTA.
Stormy111161 said:
NTA. Your sister and your Dad are real pieces of work. You did not put your sister in this position, she put herself in this position. Your Dad only disagrees with her pranks and thinks you should have given her a month to continue to torture you. What the hell?
takatine said:
NTA. You said the lease has only her name on it, so you're free and clear. As other's have said, tell daddy his princess is his problem now. The whole stalking and police debacle was a bridge too goddamned far. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Sister got exactly what she deserves.