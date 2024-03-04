'AITA for telling my wife I absolutely will not allow our kids in any of her content?'

I agree with myself in principle here for sure and always have. But in practice, in my own case here, I'm having doubts.

Falling83

With online comes both positive and negative sides. Safety is always a concern.

IrrelevantManatee

NTA. Don't cave in. Your boundary is very reasonable. Your kids might like it now, but they will regret later.

They are kid, not cheap labor to get some internet fame points.