'AITA for telling my mom if she can't accept my dad IS father of the bride at my wedding then she won't be invited?'

When she saw a post I made about taking dancing lessons with dad for our father daughter dance she saw red and started yelling about her husband and how he always takes a backseat to dad.

She said that after dad poisoned the well so much she thought he deserved better and that as an adult I would see things more clearly and appreciate that her husband was always there and didn't let my dad push him out of the way.

She said it was an insult to have my dad as father of the bride when he never put me first. I told her we would never see it the same way. She told me I had to because what about grandkids and when they come along, will her husband always be grandma's husband and not grandpa.