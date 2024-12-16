'AITA for accepting inheritance from my deadbeat father?' ' He fled the country.'

My mother said that he is probably using that to contact me or even worse, use it to claim that he took care of me so I have to take care of him when he is old! So I talked with a pro bono lawyer about it and she told me that accepting an inheritance can't be considered paying child support (which he never did), so if I decide to accept the apartment, it does not oblige me to anything.

My parents are still mad at me, my stepfather says I should honor my mother's wish and not accept it, while I believe that it would be stupid to say no and deny a chance to start my life a bit easier than others my age. AITA for accepting that apartment?

