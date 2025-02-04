Wedding drama escalates when cousin’s petty joke unintentionally exposes 'snobby' bride's hidden truth. AITA?

I was never a fan of my cousin’s girlfriend. “Jim” and I were both in our 20’s at the time, and lived fairly near each other. But the more “Julie” was involved, the less I saw of him. She was a stuck-up b-word, and my dislike for her was clearly reciprocated on her end.
But, they had just gotten engaged. Hey, it’s his life, his mistake to live with. I went over to Jim’s place once, we were going to catch a concert together. He was running a few minutes late so I was stuck doing small-talk with his new fiancée.
And she took that time to show me the insanely elaborate and expensive wedding invitation they had picked out. This was going to be a large wedding, and the invitation cards were over $5 each, and this was in the late 1990’s. Crazy expensive cards.
I said, “I’ll save you $5, you don’t have to send one to me. I’ll RSVP right now, I’m going to your wedding, so no need to spend the money on the invitation.” Julie looked as if I’d slapped her. “You don’t want to keep the card?”
I looked at her like she was a bit nuts. ”Why would I keep a wedding invitation after the wedding is over? You think I have a drawer with all the wedding invitations I’ve received over the years? I’m going to RSVP yes, and throw the invite in the trash. Like a normal person. I care about you guys, but not about a paper invitation.”
She was pissed! “Well, your cousin cares!”
“No he doesn’t. He’s pretending to care to make you happy. This is just a greeting card. It’s not important.”
So yeah. That was our relationship in a nutshell. She was all about materialism and appearances, and I was a guy in my 20’s hanging out with my cousin, who fortunately walked in right then and ended the stupid discussion.
But that’s not the unintentional petty revenge. That came later, at the wedding. Remember, it was the 90’s. Internet shopping wasn’t then what it is now. So I had to go to a physical store to buy them a wedding gift from their registry. And while there, they offered gift wrapping services as well.
As a 20-something year old guy, I sucked at wrapping presents, a trait that has not improved with age. So I opted for the service, and looking at the wrapping paper options, I thought…
Well, everyone else is getting gifts from here too. And they are going to get them wrapped here as well, and they are all going to look identical with the three options for wedding wrapping paper.
So I decided to have some fun with it and I chose “new baby” wrapping paper, complete with a small rattle attached to the bow. Hey, it’s my sense of humor, and my cousin knew me well. Fast-forward to an absurdly expensive wedding, and then they went on their honeymoon, and the day they got back, I got a call from Jim.
“How did you know?”
“Know what?”
Turns out, they wanted kids right away.
So she went off her birth control a few months before the wedding, because it can take some time for the hormones to leave your system. But in her case, it didn’t. And by the time they got married, she was about two months pregnant.
I assured my cousin it was meant as a joke, and I had no idea. He almost died laughing, thought it was hilarious. And I thought so too, once he told me his wife was PISSED! She really had no sense of humor.
And that, folks, is how I got accidental petty revenge against the uptight and materialistic woman who married my cousin. And don’t feel bad for Julie. She was a drug rehab counselor, and ended up having an affair with one of her really wealthy clients. My cousin divorced her, and was very happy to be free of her by then.
And yeah, she married the rich guy — who eventually also divorced her. And — I swear I’m not making this up — my cousin and her 2nd ex-husband are now friends who commiserate about what a bad person she is.
How many kids did they have together? She's got to still be around bc of them.
FilmYak (OP)
They had two. Both are grown and finished college and are in the work force now. So yes, they were cordial as co-parents as far as I know. The kids turned out great.
Well played! I have to say that you either have exceptional intuition or great luck.
FilmYak (OP)
Intuition. I left out a lot of details as to why I didn't like her, but I've got a good track record of choosing my friends carefully. I like quality people. Don't have to be rich, or famous, just... be decent.
You sound kinda bitter about your cousin getting married.
What's so bitter about what OP said? He enjoys cousin's company but not the fiancée who has to be there as they're a duo/couple. OP probably would rather enjoy the company of someone he likes to hang out with than with someone who shows obvious dislike towards you.
You wouldn't be happy to hang around with someone you aren't happy with, like a past bully or snobbish tattle tale who pokes at your insecurities. Not fun and ruins the time you have with your nice cousin.
FilmYak (OP)
lol not at all. He married a second time many years ago, and I think she's great!
Beautiful story. I'm so inspired; the tears flow like wine. Thanks for posting.
Great story, well written. I had a good laugh.