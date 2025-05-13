'AITA for accidentally exposing my best friend's cheating?' UPDATED

My best friend recently confided in me that she's been cheating on her long-term boyfriend for the past two months. Initially, I advised my friend to end the relationship, but she hesitated, citing her family's approval and her desire to keep their newfound pride in her. Feeling conflicted, I expressed my guilt to her, as her boyfriend is also my friend and I was the one who introduced them.
A few weeks later, her boyfriend approached me for help in choosing an engagement ring, and I panicked. I immediately called my best friend, urging her to come clean before he proposed. She agreed to end things with the person she was seeing and asked for my assistance in supporting her boyfriend.While at the jewelry shop, I forgot that I left my phone in the car.
When her boyfriend went to retrieve it, he stumbled upon incriminating text messages my best friend had sent to me about her fling. Shocked by their contents, which hinted at further betrayal, I couldn't keep the truth from him any longer. Her boyfriend was understandably furious and promptly left.
My best friend later called me, enraged and labeling me as the worst friend ever. She blamed me for shattering their relationship, causing immense pain to everyone involved, and deemed me a horrible person.
Reflecting on the situation, I'm torn. Should I have kept my best friend's secret to prevent this painful fallout? Or was it my responsibility to expose her cheating, especially with her boyfriend considering marriage? I'm filled with remorse and questioning whether my actions were justified. While I never intended to destroy their relationship or hurt anyone, I understand the profound impact my words had.
[deleted] said:
The only thing you did wrong is not telling your friend sooner that his gf was cheating. Also you don’t need a friend like her who thinks you are the bad person for telling the truth. Nobody said she should cheat and she seems very selfish and entitled. I wouldn’t want to associate with a person like her. NTA.
limlwl said:
Your best friend is the CHEATER!!!! You are not responsible for what she did.
But you should have told the bf sooner. How would you feel if you never find out your bf has been cheating on you ?? Do you want someone to tell you ?? Or you prefer to spend the rest of your life being lied to??
Thegoodwitchin said:
YTA, How old are you? I'm just very curious. I'm sorry that you found yourself in such a painful situation.You're not an asshole for accidentally outing your friend. But in the end you never purposefully did the right thing either, which makes you TA...Take this as a hard lesson learned.
That voice inside of you that was guiding you to live with integrity was right. Listen to her next time. Make the choice now to do the right thing so that when this situation pops up again, you don't have to agonize so much.
You owe this man an apology. He has spent weeks dreaming of proposing and spending his LIFE with someone that doesn't value him and friends with someone that didn't think enough of his well being to warn him.
OP responded:
I get it. I'm 20 years old, just like everyone else in this mess. We're all still figuring things out, you know? I hear you about not purposefully doing the right thing. It's a tough lesson to learn, but I'll make sure to listen to that little voice inside me next time. Gotta trust my gut, right? You're right, this guy deserves an apology. I'll own up to my mistake and let him know I'm sorry for not looking out for his well-being.
Kerrypurple said:
He just happened to stumble across your messages? That's BS. Obviously he suspected something and he took the opportunity to look through your phone. Just move on from this friendship. You don't need that kind of drama in your life.
OP responded:
You're right, he couldn't have stumbled upon my messages. My phone is password protected, and those were the most recent messages I hadn't even opened yet. But you're right, I don't need that drama in my life.
Douphar said:
"While at the jewelry shop, I forgot that I left my phone in the car. When her boyfriend went to retrieve it"
INFO : - Why is it him who went for it ?
- How the hell was you phone fully accessible and on the message app, on your friend message nonetheless ?!
I'm 100% for people paying for infidelity but that part seems way too fishy.
OP responded:
To clarify he wanted me to stay and pick out a ring that's why he left to get my phone. My guess is that because my best friend had texted me on WhatsApp.
MeanSeaworthiness995 said:
I have a hard time believing that you “accidentally” left your phone in the car and just happened to send the bf to retrieve it, and he just happened to see the texts. I 100% think you revealed this deliberately and you should just say that.
That said, I don’t blame you for doing so and saving him from marrying someone who was cheating on him. Your friend knew you were also his friend and never should have put you in this position, so she can blame herself. She’s just as bad of a friend as she’s claimed you are.
And OP responded:
I have added an edit comment in the post. I realized there might have been some confusion, so I added an edit comment in my post to clarify it. I hope it clears things up and provides more context.
I want to address some of the most common questions I've been getting. First off, we're all 20 years old here, and in our culture, it's not unusual to be engaged at this age. Just wanted to clear that up.
Now, about how he read the messages and why I didn't tell him earlier. So, I needed to show the jeweler a reference for a ring I thought my friend would like. I realized I didn't have my phone with me, and my friend offered to grab it from my car while I checked out other rings.
I'm not exactly sure how he saw the message (my phone automatically opens when it gets picked up). Unfortunately, he came across the WhatsApp message that said, "Back to vanilla intimacy again (sad emojis)." That's when he confronted me, and I had to explain about the affair.
Now, I know some people think I planned this whole thing, but I promise you it was just a crazy coincidence. I never intended for it to happen like this. As for why I didn't tell him earlier, it's because my best friend and I have known each other for 12 years. We've been through thick and thin, and she's always been there for me without judgment. I thought I owed her the same loyalty.
I realize now that I made a mistake and should have told him the moment he mentioned the engagement. I have apologized to him, but I haven't received a response yet.