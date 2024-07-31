'AITA for accidentally telling my fiancé I hate his sister and she won’t be part of my wedding?' UPDATED

YTA. You have every right to not ask her to be a bridesmaid, you don't have the right to tell your FH she can't be a groomswoman, that's just being petty. If their history is as traumatic as you day it is, have you stopped to consider her personality is a result of the trauma as a way of coping? I suggest you think long and hard if this is the hill you're going to die on, because honestly, you might not enjoy the outcome.