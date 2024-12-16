'AITA for accidentally letting my sister in law get chemical burns on her face?' + UPDATE

"AITA for accidentally letting my sister in law get chemical burns on her face?"

My husband (26M) and I (26F) bought our first home 7 months ago. His younger sister (16F), who just got her license, frequently shows up unannounced and has trouble taking ‘no’ for an answer.

Last Friday, she came over after dinner and asked to stay the night. We agreed since we had no plans. She asked to shower, so we let her use ours, as our guest bathroom isn’t stocked yet.

I splurge on salon-quality haircare products because my hair is unruly, and my $27 shampoo bottle was brand new. Later, I found half the shampoo and nearly all the conditioner gone, along with my skincare scattered across the counter. She’d used almost $50 worth of hair products, and all of my skin stuff including my prescription skincare stored in a pharmacy bag.