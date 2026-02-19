'AITA for accidentally telling my parents about my sister’s pregnancy? I was tired of the secret.'

I also felt weirdly left out of everything. She wouldn’t update me much, but expected me to cover for her constantly. I was lying to keep her cover but I had no idea what was going on and I felt used. Last weekend, my mom directly asked me if my sister was pregnant. I hesitated and finally gave in, “I think you should talk to her.”

Which obviously confirmed it. My mom confronted her immediately. It turned into a huge blow-up fight. My sister is furious and says I betrayed her and stole the chance for her to tell them on her own terms. I told her I didn’t outright say she was pregnant I just didn’t deny it. And honestly, I was tired of carrying the secret around my parents.