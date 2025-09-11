'AITA for accidentally tricking my friend? She snooped into my binder while I wasn't looking.'

I need to emphasize; this binder cannot be more clearly labelled as fiction. There are no IRL things in this binder, not standing alone at least, and the front literally says "Worldbuilding: (type)." On top of this, she's one of my only IRL friends, and I love her a lot. I have no idea why she would assume I would do this maliciously. AITA?

riposte12 wrote:

NTA - She read your personal things without permission and then tried to blame you for it?

Let me ask you something. Is she really one of your friends?