'AITA for accusing a friend of trying to upstage every bride?'

However, she also stated that she cannot attend any bachelorette/wedding shower events because she needs to get a bunch of spa treatments and shopping for her "wedding look." Though its been years since my wedding, I kinda snapped when Sally said this and took her aside.

I reminded her that that she's not the bride and her focus should be on being a good friend via actually attending these free events and/or using some of that primping money on a gift for the new couple. We're almost 40 now and her prioritizing looking hot has long since become sad. I don't want her pulling the same crap she did at my wedding and try to literally outshine our friend on her big day.