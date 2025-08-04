'AITA for accusing my brother's GF of being a gold digger?'

I have just found out as well that she doesn't even pay rent or utilities, it's all on my brother and he isn't even living there anymore during his Navy training! Sshe approached me about asking if i could help her get her name onto his bank accounts as her visa is running out shortly and that'll help her stay in the country on a new visa.

I said no, i also told my mother and father about it, and they are disgusted with ME! that i need to stay out of my brothers life and just support his choices because "it isn't worth damaging your relationship with him over a girl"