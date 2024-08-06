'AITA for accusing my GF of cheating on me with my friend?' UPDATED 3X

Jason apologized in the way that Jason usually does "I'm sorry you felt z, y, z." Etc. I've since apologized to the people I've felt I should, Sunny, Bev, my brother and Jason. I jumped to a conclusion and instead of gathering evidence and being sure, I went to accusations.

I came up with a whole situation in my head that Jason and Sunny were having an affair which looking back is the silliest conclusion to jump to but I was drunk and emotional-not an excuse- so my judgement was way off. You don't know those 2 but they wouldn't mesh well.

As for Sunny, we talked late last night/early this morning. I got to apologize also for running out on her and explained how I was feeling. She apologized for everything and putting a proposal as a concept over my actual happiness.