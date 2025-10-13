'AITA for accusing our dad of not loving us?'

Last month, my daughter started kindergarten. She is very independent and just walked on in, no issues. I held it together but admit I broke down crying when I got back to my car because she’s just growing up so damn fast. I work at my eldest brother’s restaurant and showed up for my shift a hot mess. He was comforting me as he’s been there with his own kids.

Our dad stopped by for breakfast and asked what was wrong. He laughed when we explained and said I was too damn soft. I said it must be foreign to him to see what a loving father is actually like. This pissed our dad off and he started arguing with me, saying it was disgusting I accused him of not loving us. He kept saying he was “from a different time.”