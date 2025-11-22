'AITA for acting like a spoiled brat after learning my older sister was adopted?' 2.5 YR UPDATE

I dunno, but it kinda felt like a dig. It got me thinking if my mom didn't give birth to me, would she love me any less? If it wasn't "me" she gave birth to, she won't ever know the difference. She would just love that child because hormones told her to.

I blew up. I ran into the room, crying. I told my family, "I guess we're not really family, right? since you didn't choose me?" I then ran into my room.

My parents said they were sorry if I thought Lila was being prioritized, but they also said I should apologize to Lila, as they were having an emotional discussion that I interrupted by barging in and yelling.