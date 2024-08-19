'AITA for acting entitled?' 'My daughter didn't get anything to eat.'

Lisa’s mom was offended and called me entitled for expecting her to feed Ava on short notice after doing me a favor. Ava hasn’t been over at Lisa’s long enough to have food before, but as the whole family ate I assumed Ava would have been included?

Lisa’s mom brought up how when I have Lisa over she doesn’t eat, but that isn’t from lack of trying. Lisa said Ava didn’t say she was hungry, so she didn’t know, but I think it’s still strange that the whole family ate and nobody offered for Ava to join them.

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one:

daeganthedragon said: