'AITA for 'acting like a maid' at my sister’s house after she gave birth?'

Now there’s tension in their house. My sister keeps thanking me, but her husband’s icy with her and making snide comments like, “Don’t worry, your maid will handle it.” I feel awful, because the last thing I wanted to do was make things worse for her.

Tricky-Fig4772 said:

momof21976

Plane-Assumption-334 said:

Oh my God, she married this man. She's stuck and with kids, that absolutely sucks. Of course, he is going to say she needs to leave. I just wish the signs had been seen before the kids because there are always signs. NTA a million times over. You didn't make him look bad. He made himself look bad. He's a horrible husband and needs to get his head on straight. He needs to have introspection and fast.