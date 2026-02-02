Actress' boyfriend is uncomfortable with her quick changes. AITA?

"AITA for not refusing to do a quick change because my boyfriend is uncomfortable?"

I (24F) am a full time stage actress. It’s my job. My boyfriend (25M) John and I have been dating for four months. Recently I started rehearsals for a new show. I have a couple of really difficult quick changes that require 1-2 people to help me with the change. I brought it up the other day because they are just so difficult to do and I wanted to rant a little. He thinks that I shouldn’t be doing them.

To be clear, I let him know the show would have quick changes before and he was fine with it then, but I think he might’ve assumed no men would be nearby while I thought I had properly explained that it would be whoever was available.