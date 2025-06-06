'AITA for expecting my ADHD stay-at-home husband to do laundry and other chores while I'm at work?' UPDATED

"AITA because I expect my ADHD stay-at-home husband to clean, do laundry, and other chores while I am at work?"

This is my first time posting here. I (45f) work as a music teacher. That means some I end up spending a lot of extra time at work doing musicals, concerts, and things like that. I bring home all the money. When I got pregnant with my oldest, my husband (38m) and I decided he would stay at home with the kids because I made more than he did.

He tried to make money with Twitch, but barely brought home $100 a month, if that. None of that goes to household expenses and it usually gets spent on junk food for him. Now that our youngest is in all-day preschool, we both agreed that he needed to either get a job or do something else to make money.