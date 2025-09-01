'AITA for admitting to my girlfriend I think she lacks general knowledge?' 'She went cold.'

"AITA for admitting to my girlfriend I think she lacks general knowledge?"

Hello all, hope everyone is doing alright. Long story short, my gf (F19) and I (M22) were going back and forth asking each other questions (you know the "be honest with your gf/bf instagram posts") and we had to answer truthfully and honestly.

Then came the question "is there something that bothers you in your partner but you’re too afraid to admit it?", to which I didn’t really want to answer. After her insisting, I told her she sometimes lacks general knowledge on a LOT of topics, making it difficult to talk about some things with her. She went cold, stopped smiling, and just started replying by single word answers.