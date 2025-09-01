'AITA for admitting to my girlfriend I think she lacks general knowledge?' 'She went cold.'

Hello all, hope everyone is doing alright. Long story short, my gf (F19) and I (M22) were going back and forth asking each other questions (you know the "be honest with your gf/bf instagram posts") and we had to answer truthfully and honestly.
Then came the question "is there something that bothers you in your partner but you’re too afraid to admit it?", to which I didn’t really want to answer. After her insisting, I told her she sometimes lacks general knowledge on a LOT of topics, making it difficult to talk about some things with her. She went cold, stopped smiling, and just started replying by single word answers.
When she said she found that hurtful, my idiot self added that I thought she knew this since her mom and I even talked about that when we first started dating, with her mom saying right in front of her that she does indeed lack knowledge on a lot of key topics. They both have a very strong and close relationship.
She’s not dumb by any means, just lacks the interest in learning things (this part I kept to myself). When I saw her reaction, I apologized, and now she’s being irritated and avoidant with me, saying things like nevermind when she starts opening up. So, with all that being said, AITA?
NoYoureAPancake said:
YTA lol, this is precisely why you don’t do these stupid social media challenges. I’d be curious to know what general knowledge means to you, as you’re barely an adult yourself.
Greedy-Cellist-5045 said:
YTA and you seem to lack knowledge on when to shut up, when to apologize, and how to treat people with basic dignity and compassion.
Chungaa_Changaa said:
NTA. It's crazy how many hoops people will jump through in this sub to protect someone's feelings. Then they do the shocked Pikachu face when someone makes a post about their partner lying.
You can't have it both ways, you either tell the truth no matter how hard it is, and offer people an opportunity to change or you lie to their face. I think lying (especially to your partner) is disrespectful. If your partner is unwilling to acknowledge their imperfections and learn from their mistakes then that's a "them" problem, not a "you" problem.
UnlikelyToRead said:
YTA. Really not sure why you thought that would be a good thing to say.
MissFabulina said:
ESH. What a dumb game to play. You fell into the trap. Refuse to go into the trap next time. She should also realize that she set the damn trap, so she should not be so surprised you fell into it.
Palindromes__ said:
Yta. She’s 19 and you’re 23. I’d say it’s safe to assume you both lack a bit of general knowledge.
Administrative_Emu45 said:
YTA…you couldn’t just say “there’s sometimes things i wish I could discuss with you but they don’t interest you?"
Thank you for all the feedback. It appears I have a huge apology to make (which I was already planning on), and yes I agree that I was being an idiot with my way of handling things. I also have a "no lies" policy with people which has gotten me in a pickle before multiple times.
It doesn’t "bother me" per de in the sense of being upset by it, it’s just a realization that I can’t talk to her about some things. All in all, thank you for your feedback, I will learn from this experience indeed. (This is my first relationship btw)