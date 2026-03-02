'AITA for admitting to my husband that I’ve been lying about our teen for years?'

He went ballistic. He accused me of tag teaming him with our kids for years, undermining him as a parent, and teaching our daughter to be deceitful. He’s been sleeping in the guest room since, barely talking to me.

Then, because I wanted to be completely honest now that everything was out, I told him about the party last year—that I picked them up, that they were sober, that I didn’t tell him because I knew he’d overreact. That made him even more furious.

He said I had “no right” to keep something like that from him and that I’d been going behind his back as a partner and as a co-parent. He said I’d destroyed his trust completely.