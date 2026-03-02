'AITA for admitting to my husband that I’ve been lying about our teen for years?'

I (F41) have been married to my husband (M43) for almost 20 years. We have four kids: our oldest daughter (F20), our oldest son M19, and our twins (F16) and (M16). We’ve always been a close family, but when it comes to how my husband treats our kids, there’s a big imbalance—especially between how he treats our sons and our daughters.
He’s a loving, devoted father, but he cannot handle the idea of his daughters growing up. He still sees them as little girls who need to be protected from everything, while he treats our sons like budding adults who are allowed to make mistakes, date, and learn from them. It’s like he’s living in two different parenting realities under the same roof.
When our oldest daughter turned 18 and admitted she had been physically intimate, he completely lost it. He actually took her bedroom door off its hinges for two days “until he could trust her again.”
He eventually apologized, put the door back, and admitted he overreacted—but it definitely made her hate her dad just a little, so then I realized that if I wanted to keep trust with our younger daughter, I couldn’t handle things the same way.
So when our daughter (one of the twins) started showing interest in boys back in 7th grade, I made a conscious decision: I was going to let her be open with me. I didn’t want her to feel like she had to sneak around or lie to her parents. I told her that as long as she was safe, honest, and smart, I’d always be in her corner, so that meant keeping some things from my husband.
It started small—crushes, hand-holding, texting. Then came her first kiss, her first real boyfriend. And yes, I helped her sneak her boyfriends in and out of the house a few times over the years. Before anyone calls me irresponsible, I’d rather know what’s going on than have her doing it behind my back or out somewhere unsafe.
The truth is, I remember being a teenager—the stricter your parents are, the better you get at hiding things. The more you say no, the harder they’ll push for yes. And to be clear, I do the same thing for our son. Because both of them can get into serious trouble if they’re careless.
My son can get girls pregnant, and my daughter can get pregnant. It’s a two way street. I’d rather be a parent who knows what’s happening and can guide them through it safely than one who pretends it’s not happening until it’s too late.
Last year, both twins were invited to a party (this is important). They called me halfway through while panicked because they realized there were drugs and alcohol there. They hadn’t touched anything, just wanted to leave.
I picked them up immediately, made them take a quick sober test at home (all clean), and told them I was proud they called me instead of staying. I didn’t tell my husband at the time because I knew how he’d react—he would’ve grounded them for life, especially our daughter, even though both of them handled the situation perfectly.
Fast forward to last week: my husband was at the mall on his lunch break and saw our daughter kissing her boyfriend. He came home absolutely furious, saying he couldn’t believe she’s doing that in public and demanding to know since when she’s been that kind of girl. I tried to stay calm and said, “I know.”
That was it. He exploded. He kept asking what I meant, and I finally told him everything—that I’ve known about her dating since 7th grade, that she’s had boyfriends, that I’ve helped her navigate it all, and that yes, I’ve even helped her sneak them in and out because I’d rather be aware than ignorant.
He went ballistic. He accused me of tag teaming him with our kids for years, undermining him as a parent, and teaching our daughter to be deceitful. He’s been sleeping in the guest room since, barely talking to me.
Then, because I wanted to be completely honest now that everything was out, I told him about the party last year—that I picked them up, that they were sober, that I didn’t tell him because I knew he’d overreact. That made him even more furious.
He said I had “no right” to keep something like that from him and that I’d been going behind his back as a partner and as a co-parent. He said I’d destroyed his trust completely.
Looking back, I do understand why he’s mad about the party. I probably should have told him eventually, just… not in the heat of the moment. But with everything else—the dating, the sneaking in and out—I still don’t think he should be this angry. Our daughter’s 16, responsible, and honest with me. I didn’t want to break that trust just because he refuses to see her as someone growing up.
His family has all weighed in now, too. His mother is taking his side completely—saying I’ve enabled bad behavior and disrespected my husband’s authority. His father actually agrees with me, saying I’m being realistic and that kids grow up whether you like it or not.
The rest of his family (besides a couple of his aunts, who always side with him) are staying neutral because they don’t want to get dragged into it. He’s still furious and won’t even look at me right now. I understand I lied, like a lot. But I don’t regret protecting my daughter’s right to grow up without fear—but should I be?
Life_Temperature2506 said:
Why is your husband discussing your personal issues with his extended family? And why is HIS authority the issue, not yours? NTA for the question asked, honesty is usually if not always best. And MIL can put a muzzle on her trap.
Farmgirlmommy said:
His authority hit me wrong too. This isn’t the 50’s and women are parents as well.
TheOtherSerena75 said:
NTA. He is an unfair parent. "Boys will be Boys" but took daughters door off for "trust" issues. He has patriarchal control issues. A girl is pregnant for 9 months. A boy can impregnate MULTIPLE girls in ONE NIGHT.
meepgorp said:
Why are you still with this misogynist pig whom you (legitimately) can't trust to be a reasonable parent? Did he ever ask YOU before lashing out at your daughters like a 17th century country preacher? Your job is to protect your kids and it sounds like HE created a situation where the threat they need protecting from is their dad. NTA.
Head_Bed1250 said:
NTA, your husband sounds like a controlling ahole and kind of a chauvinist. Honestly the only thing that’d make you the ah is if you were defending him and telling your kids to put up with it. Not a man I’d want raising my daughters.
Sometimes-Demure said:
NTA he reacted exactly as expected. Also, I had a standing rule with my kids - if they found themselves in any situation for any reason, they could call me and I’d come get them no matter what with no negative consequences.
I got two calls. When their dad said his daughters would never be allowed birth control, I said, “then we just won’t tell you.” He didn’t like it, but he never asked either.