'AITA for admitting to my son that I love his mother more than him?' 'My wife agreed.'

It may be that you meant that you love your wife and understood that she would be your partner even when your kids grew up and moved on, but clearly you did make your child feel neglected.

If you want a relationship, calling your son a self-centered asshole isn't a great way to begin. Did it even occur to you to ask how he felt or try to clarify what you meant or express any sadness about the fact that he did not in fact feel loved?

Did you think to tell him you would like to have a better relationship? Do you even want that? It wasn't just the one thing. Other stuff happened that you're not aware of or are actively ignoring.

