'AITA for admitting I resent my mom remarrying and making a blended family when we struggled financially?'

Me and my brother shared a bed and mom would always go crazy that one of us wouldn't share with her husband's youngest son who had nightmares and already woke us up during the night. Mom thought I'd be a good choice since I was generally good with kids but I didn't want to sleep with the kid. I never saw the steps as siblings.

So it was really weird to be told I should share a bed and not just a room with one of them. My mom's husband would try to get me and my brother to help him out with chores and stuff. We'd fight most days because we didn't want to help him and he wasn't our dad and we weren't ashamed to tell him that either.