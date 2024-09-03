'AITA for not wanting to adopt my dying ex-GF's child?' UPDATED

AmazingAmiria said:

NAH. You shouldn't feel guilty for refusing. It's also understandable why she chose you, and honestly, who can blame her for trying to make sure her son stays with someone she can trust, and someone that the kid loves? Her calling you names was wrong, but I guess she's under so much stress right now that her fear and frustration have probably taken over for that moment.

Did you ever try to reach out?

"As I wrote somewhere earlier, I messaged her on facebook a month after the breakup, asking about the kiddo, was left on seen and later removed from her friend list. I don't know what else could I do.. I took it as a hint to not bother her anymore."