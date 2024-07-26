Adoptive father calls out other adoptive parents in neighborhood; 'Your parenting style is TRAUMATIZING.' AITA?

They told me that they were so disappointed that I, as a gay man and dad, didn't show support to their family by coming to their kid's party. I told them upfront that just because we have a couple of things in common, that we are not "bonded" and I owe them nothing.

They asked what they did to me and I said nothing. I'm just not comfortable with how you use your kids as clout. The way you put them on social media like showing off a Porsche and reminding everyone that you're a gay adoptive family.

Yes, my kids are adopted too but they don't want to be around people who want to constantly remind them of it and remind them of trauma. That invites people who know nothing about us to start lecturing, shaming or giving unsolicited advice.