Adult child of teen parents refuses to 'reconnect' after 12 years of no contact, 'I'm an orphan.' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to 'reconnect' with my parents after 12 years of no contact?"

So I was born when my parents were 16 (my mother) and 17 (my father) and they ALWAYS neglected me in every aspect of my life. So when I was born my parents had no intention to take care of me and they always delegated me to friends. They never accompained me to any school, never celebrated any of my birthdays (they didn't even knew the day when i was born for many years), were never present for me in any aspect of my life.

I questioned myself if i was the problem and if i could do anything better so since the elementary school i was the best kid (with grades), always helped them with chores around the house, cooked for them lunch and dinner but literally nothing was right. They always told me that i could do everything better and that i was a total delusion for them.